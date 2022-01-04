Coleen Rooney's four boys are 'mini Waynes' in new photo The Rooney family have just moved into a £20million mansion

Coleen Rooney just shared the sweetest photo of her and husband Wayne Rooney's four boys - and fans are saying the same thing about their lookalike children.

SEE: Coleen Rooney's £25k a week holiday home unveiled: see inside

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Coleen, 36, shared a snap of her four sons, Kai, 12, Klay, eight, Kit, five, and Cass, three, wearing matching white T-shirts and denim jeans. Acknowledging her post was a "bit late" into January, the star continued to wish her family, friends and followers a Happy New Year.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 8 most jaw-dropping celebrity homes

"Thanks for all the messages, only just catching up properly. Hope it’s a fantastic year for you and your families," Coleen continued.

Fans were quick to comment on the heartwarming photo, rushing to the comments to note how similar the Rooney boys looked in their coordinating outfits.

MORE: Coleen Rooney's red mini dress is taking over Instagram right now

RELATED: Wayne and Coleen Rooney move into new £20m mansion and share first peek inside

Coleen shared the sweet snap of her four sons on Instagram

"Lovely boys, they are so alike in this photo!" wrote one fan, while a second penned: "Wow look at all those mini Waynes! Happy new to you and yours."

A third fan remarked: "Beautiful boys [heart emoji] you can tell they are brothers!"

The new year is already set to be an exciting one for the Rooney family, who have finally moved out of their £6million home after a four-year delay.

In December, moving vans were pictured outside their new £20million lavish mansion in Cheshire, suggesting the family has finally relocated to their new abode.

Coleen and the family recently moved into a £20million mansion

Wayne and Coleen bought the plot of land for £4million back in 2017, and have built a sprawling six-bedroom estate on the 40-acre site, complete with everything that they and their four sons could ever dream of.

The new 40-acre property will be a thrilling place for the boys to grow up, including a cinema, indoor swimming pool, wine cellar, a stable area, a snooker room, and even a football pitch - to take after their dad's footsteps, of course!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.