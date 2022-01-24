Stacey Solomon treats fiancé Joe Swash to incredible 40th birthday cake - photos

A very happy 40th birthday to actor Joe Swash, who was treated to an amazing day of celebrations by his fiancée Stacey Solomon and their children on Sunday.

Loose Women panellist Stacey gifted Joe with his own 'man cave' room in their beautiful country house – and topped off the surprise with an incredible two-tiered birthday cake.

WATCH: Joe Swash's amazing birthday cake

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-four shared a clip of the impressive creation, writing: "Boys are in bed now and it's time to cut the cake and stuff our faces for the rest of the night. The boys can have some for breakfast [laugh cry emoji]. Happy Sunday everyone."

The stunning bake was decorated with a pale blue and white fishing theme – one of Joe's favourite hobbies – featuring a cool fisherman topper and covered in beautiful edible flowers.

The birthday cake

Stacey revealed: "This cake @sweetnellysco (I buy all of our cakes from this small business she's INCREDIBLE)."

Sweet Nellys bakers also shared pictures of the cake on their Instagram page, posting: "Thank you so much for asking me to make Joe’s special 40th Birthday cake @staceysolomon - and for always being so lovely!"

Stacey and Joe enjoying the cake!

Stacey added a tribute post to Joe on his special day too, which read: "Happy 40th Birthday DADDY. We hope you had the best birthday ever and we can’t wait to make memories with you forever in your Den… You’re always doing everything you can to make us happy so making your man cave was just the best project ever. You mean everything to us. You’re the best dad, best friend & fiancé we could ever wish for. [heart emoji] To the moon and back Joe, Always, Now let’s get married."

Wow, if this is Joe's birthday cake, imagine what their wedding cake will look like. We can't wait!

