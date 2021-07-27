Phillip Schofield's dinner is not what you would expect It wasn't his usual meal

Phillip Schofield had a dinner nightmare on Tuesday after a small shopping blunder saw him order some food that was more suited for young children.

The This Morning presenter took to his Instagram Stories to share his culinary disaster, posting a picture of a Little Dish British Chicken & Veg Pie, that even came with a label saying it was for those aged between one and five.

"Shopping arrived… I appear to have bought baby food!!" he wrote, adding the crying with laughter and face palm emojis.

But, a meal is a meal and Phillip dutifully decided to find out what it was like, and shared another post with the pie out of the packaging.

"Well I'm not going to waste it," he explained, adding some rolling on the floor laughing emojis, before cooking it.

Phillip made a small shopping blunder

He then shared a post of the pie completely gone and shared his verdict with fans.

"Delicious! Bit light on the salt but couldn't eat another thing."

Given the crying with laughter emoji he added after his comment, we're certain that he shortly raided the fridge afterwards for a more hearty meal.

The presenter had the meal anyway

Phillip's small online shopping blunder came after the news that his show, 5 Gold Rings, was reportedly cancelled because of coronavirus.

Phillip fronted the popular ITV game show for four series, from 2017 to 2020.

A report from the Daily Star said that the programme will not be back filming new episodes later this year as planned due to ongoing restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and that there are "no plans" to bring the show back for a fifth series in the future.

The report states that the popular gameshow had been a ratings hit since it launched in 2017, however, the broadcaster is considering which shows to keep rolling in light of the pandemic making filming conditions difficult.

