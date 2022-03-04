Espresso lovers are raving about this new cold brew coffee liqueur

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Whether you’re a coffee connoisseur or a budding mixologist, we bet that you’ve never tried a cold brew coffee liqueur quite like the one we’re about to introduce you to. Australian brand Mr Black has just dropped a new special release dubbed Italio Disco, which is inspired by authentic, traditional Italian dark roast espresso.

Made with dark roast Brazilian coffee beans, this limited-edition blend has indulgent notes of caramel, honeycomb, cacao, and hints of fresh orange zest. Designed to be sipped on the rocks, this decadent liqueur is a perfect gift for coffee lovers – or to be kept and savoured at home!

Italio Disco Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, £35, Mr Black

Mr Black’s delightful drink can also be served in cocktails such as espresso martinis or can even be used to enhance your favourite Italian desserts (affogato, we’re talking about you!), making it the perfect companion for dinner parties with friends.

Alternatively, try incorporating the liqueur into one of Mr Black’s own signature cocktail recipes that you can find on the brand’s site, such as a Caffe Romano Shakerato or a Disco Spritz. Mmm.

Available for £35, this premium drink really does taste as good as it looks. The luxury bottle design looks great showcased atop a drinks trolley, with the bright red lipstick graphic offering a retro feel.

Showing his passion for the brand, Mr Black founder Tom Baker voiced his excitement about the Italio Dico Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur release: “This is a celebration of the original pioneers of coffee in Australia: a big, brash bitter-sweet Italian-dark-roast. This is a coffee liqueur for proper coffee drinkers”.

