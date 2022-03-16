15 best gin gifts for the gin lover in your life for Mother's Day 2022 - novelty gift ideas

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There's nothing like an ice-cold G&T to wind down and with Mother's Day just around the corner, we've rounded up the best gin gifts for the gin-loving mum in your life!

From novelty colour changing elixirs to gin recipe books, neon bar signs to personalised gin glasses and glitter-filled gins, raise a glass to her this Mothering Sunday.

Best pink gin gifts

Todleys Pink Gin with 22 Carat Gold, £18, Bottle Bling

Todleys Pink Gin sparkles with 22 carat gold flakes. The definition of Insta-worthy, just imagine how glamorous it'll look in the glass.

Mermaid Pink Gin Gift Set, £65.58, Isle of Wight Distillery

A real treat for the tastebuds, The Mermaid Pink Gin Gift Set includes a 70cl Mermaid Pink Gin and two gold-patterned Copa glasses.

Best gin glasses

Halden Gin Glasses - Set Of 2, £34, The White Company

These luxurious lead-free crystal gin glasses have been specially hand-blown in Poland. Complete with a chunky base that keeps your G&T cooler for longer, they've received plenty of rave reviews.

Best lighter alcohol option

Pinkster Spritz, £27.95, Master of Malt

Pretty in pink but half the hangover - what could be better! Gin experts Pinkster have launched these delicious low-alcohol spirit spritzes, which not only look and taste delicious but are also easy on the waistline too.

It comes in two pink flavours - Raspberry & Hibiscus and Elderflower & Raspberry and is a great option for people wanting to be mindful and healthy when it comes to drinking. A 25ml Pinkster Spritz measure has no more than 40 calories - that’s a third less calories than your average glass of wine.

Best gin-making kits

DIY Make Your Own Gin, £12.60, Etsy

Try your hand at mixology and make your own gin using this DIY kit. Boasting a variety of botanical blends, it's received a number of glowing five-star reviews and would make the most incredible gin gift.

The Artisan Colour Changing Gin Kit, £29.99, Firebox

This is not your ordinary gin! Containing everything needed to make a colour changing cocktail, just roundup some of your favourite gins and the kit will supply the rest, turning your drink blue, and then pink when combined with tonic.

Gin Botanicals and Infusions Kit, £23.99, Etsy

Infuse your gin with a selection of aromatic and fruity botanicals. From sweet and spicy notes to citrus and floral flavourings, this generous kit will allow you to create at least 24 bottles of your own gin.

Best Global Gins

Bathtub Gin, £25.95 Master of Malt

Bathtub Gin is an award-winning craft gin, double infused for extra flavour - and it's handmade in Kent! Handcrafted from start to finish; first, an already delicious London Dry Gin is distilled in a copper-pot and infused with orange peel and five other carefully selected botanicals over a further seven days. The flavour is tasted regularly by hand to ensure that distinct Bathtub flavour!

As well as tasting sensational, this is a really special bottle of gin to look at too - every bottle is hand wrapped, strung and waxed - a decadent and special gift.

Bluecoat Gin, £32.18, Amazon

Bluecoat American Gin is made in Philadelphia, USA, and tastes as handsome as it looks. This classic dry gin brings plenty of juniper with big hits of zesty citrus, creating a wonderfully refreshing Gin & Tonic.

Kyrö Gin, £29.95, Master of Malt

How stylish is this gin bottle? Produced in Isokyrö, Finland, Kyrö Gin is made using rye grains and the finest local botanicals which give a nose of pine needles, sweet, citrus, cumin and juniper. This nordic gin works perfectly in a Gin & Tonic, garnished with rosemary and cranberries. Definitely a cocktail for Instagram!

Personalised gin gifts

Botanical Personalised Gin Glass, £25, Not On The High Street

For just £25 surprise them with a personalised gin glass. Your loved one's name will be carefully engraved in a lovely script font.

Personalised G&T Chopping Board, £11.95, Etsy

As all gin lovers know, the best G&T's always come with a refreshing slice of lemon or lime. A unique gift, this bespoke chopping board can be personalised with names and a quote of your choosing.

Best gin gifts for your home

Gin The Mood Cocktail Book, £7.99, Oliver Bonas

This trusty gin guide showcases 50 of the most opulent and delicious recipes - a must-have for any self-respecting ginthusiast.

Personalised Wooden Gin Bar, £91, Not On The High Street

Hosting a garden party? This stylish gin bar is the ultimate crowdpleaser. Arriving with three optic stands attached (which hold 70cl-1L bottles) and 3 x 25ml Beaumont measures, all you have to do is add the gin!

Gin Bar White Neon Sign, £120, Oliver Bonas

Transform your home into a modern cocktail bar with this neon sign.

