Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas have welcomed their second child together - a baby girl! Sharing the news on Instagram, the proud parents confirmed the arrival of their daughter alongside a heartwarming picture.

Lucy, 30, posted a beautiful black and white snap of the little girl in her cot, cuddling up to a soft toy rabbit bearing the words 'Baby Thomas' embroidered on its ear. The photo was accompanied by a heart emoji. The former TOWIE star's post was met with an inpouring of kind messages from friends and fans alike.

Fellow new mum Jessica Wright commented: "Congratulations lovely," while Sam Faiers said: "Aww she’s here.. congratulations." Lisa Snowdon enthused: "Huge congratulations @lucymeck1 & @ryanthomas84."

The couple, who met when they both appeared on The Island with Bear Grylls, are already doting parents to son, Roman, who turned two in March. Ryan also shares 13-year-old daughter Scarlett with ex Tina O'Brien. Meanwhile, the actor popped the question during a trip to Italy in 2019, but the couple were forced to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lucy and Ryan have welcomed their second child together

Back in February, during her gender reveal, which was exclusively covered in HELLO!, mum-of-two Lucy guessed she was having a little girl.

"I had an inkling that I was having a girl, but I was a bit more unsure than with Roman," she said. "With him I just knew – I don't know why but even before we found out, I said: 'I know, one hundred per cent, it's a boy.'"

The couple also have a son Roman, two, and Ryan's daughter Scarlett, 13

Sharing her excitement, Lucy added: "Nothing in the world beats that moment when you hold your baby for the first time." She continued: "You experience this whole new kind of love, and they are your world. Nothing else really matters."

Her first experience of motherhood was different to what she had expected, as Roman was born on 7 March 2020 - a couple of weeks before lockdown hit. Social media was a way of keeping in touch with other new mothers.

The couple have postponed their wedding to focus on their growing family

"Being a new mum can be a very lonely place anyway, and then take away your mum popping in for a cup of coffee or going for a walk with a friend.

"I'd put up Stories at 4am about feeding and I'd get mums messaging me back. It was a way to know you are not alone. That is how motherhood is: we are all in it together."

