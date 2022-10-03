6 lunch and brunch options we're enjoying in London this month

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

These chilly months are the ultimate time for comfort food and office treats. From the thousands of options on Deliveroo to the urge to discover brand new foods, you might not know where to start – so HELLO! are here to share our favourite new food launches.

We have rounded up some of the delicious foods that we have enjoyed which are sure to perk up your brunch meetings, lunchtimes and even inspire some gifting ideas. If you need a big batch delivery for a party or treat to grab on the go, we have something for everyone including vegetarian options, Italian, Cantonese, Spanish – and a very exciting Krispy Kreme creation to round it off!

Broken Eggs

Authentic tortillas are the ultimate comfort food

If you love freshly made tortillas and vibrant salads then try Broken Eggs, a tasty Spanish eatery. The menu includes classic tortillas, but you can always opt for a punchy chorizo or light courgette tortilla. Be sure to try the fresh black truffle option together with their fresh citrus salad.

Broken Eggs say: "We prepare Tortillas inspired by the cherished recipes of our childhood. Our food is freshly made with natural ingredients, then delivered straight to your door – from our family to yours."

Order directly from Deliveroo or pick up your order from their kitchen on Charlotte Street, London www.brokeneggs.co.uk

Yauatcha

Yauatcha celebrates authentic Cantonese cuisine with a modern influence. Their delicious dim sum dominant cuisine is on offer throughout the day and you can choose from golden squash to BBQ wagyu beef or wild mushroom fillings, Chilean seabass, lobster and tobiko caviar and more!

Excitingly, they are a modern incarnation of the traditional Chinese teahouse so patisserie is at the heart of their concept. Try petite gateaux, macarons of all flavours and chocolates wrapped in Yauatcha’s bespoke signature packaging.

To find out more visit www.yauatcha.com

Papa Johns

Calling all pepperoni pizza fans. Pizza delivery chain Papa Johns has spiced up its menu with the launch of two new sausage sensations.

The Pepperoni Stuffed Crust is freshly rolled dough filled with melted mozzarella cheese and spicy slices of pepperoni. It's cooked to perfection for a crispy outer crust - the perfect pairing to any large Papa Johns pizza.

The Pepperoni Perfection pizza is a tasty new pizza that combines the all-new Pepperoni Stuffed Crust with a signature tomato base, mozzarella cheese and slices of sizzling pepperoni.

Both options are available to order now via the Papa Johns app or on the website www.papajohns.co.uk

Pizza Express

The Tikka Paneer is predicted to be a best-seller

Pizza Express has launched an adventurous autumn menu with an exciting range of fresh new pizzas, from the Tikka Paneer and Hawaiian Hot, through to a brave reinvention of a customer favourite for 23 years – the Sloppy Giuseppe.

We have to tell you about the Tikka Paneer as it is sure to garner interest: roasted peppers, sweet red onion, fiery fresh chillies and creamy mozzarella are topped off with Geeta’s® Premium Mango Chutney. You can opt to have your cooling coriander yoghurt and fresh coriander on the side.

The autumn menu is available in every www.pizzaexpress.com via dine-in, delivery and collection from 20th September.

Krispy Kreme meets McVitie's Jaffa Cakes

Intriguing and irresistible

In September Krispy Kreme and McVitie's Jaffa Cakes came together for the first time to create the limited edition Jaffanut. Krispy Kreme's signature soft dough has been filled with Jaffa Cakes’ classic orange flavoured filling to offer the ultimate sweet treat.

The Jaffanut is topped with a delicious dark chocolatey icing to replicate one of our Nations's favourite biscuits or cakes - depending on who you ask!

The Jaffanut is available from £2.45 at Krispy Kreme shops, via Nationwide Delivery through www.kripsykreme.co.uk, in supermarkets, services and via UberEats, Deliveroo and JustEat.

Biscuiteers

The Biscuiteers say that "birthdays are better with biscuits" and they will brighten up anyone's day - they have just launched decadent Autumn Macarons!

These hand-made treats are made using a traditional french recipe and are filled with deliciously flavoured ganache inspired by everyone's favourite autumnal flavours from pumpkin spice and hazelnut to toffee apple. They come lovingly packaged in a box of 12. If you are a die-hard classic biscuit fan then there is plenty for you too, including the Paddington Biscuit Tin which is filled with decorative vanilla biscuits.

Delivery is available across the UK and Internationally, 7 days a week www.biscuiteers.com

