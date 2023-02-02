13 fun and fabulous things to do in London in February

February has arrived faster than you can say 'Happy New Year', and though there's still a wintery chill in London, the January sunshine has got us excited for all the bottomless brunches, restaurant openings, theatre deals and fun events the city has to offer.

Whether you're thinking of the ultimate Valentine's Day date night for the most romantic month of the year, or you're looking to fill your February half-term with family fun, there's something for everyone to enjoy in London this month. While we wait for spring to roll around, you might want to discover something new to do in the capital.

Scroll on to discover the HELLO! writers' favourite things to do in London in February 2023.

Best things to do in London in February

Beat the winter blues

Why not transport yourself to the island of Skopelos to dance, dine and have the time of your life! As the sun sets, you'll take your seats at Nikos' family-run taverna where you'll enjoy a delicious four-course Greek meal before dancing the night away at a glittering ABBA disco. Plan your getaway with family and friends to Mamma Mia! The Party for the ultimate Greek holiday experience to remember.

To book, visit mammamiatheparty.co.uk

Treat your Valentine to a date in the West End

Jenna Coleman and Aidan Turner star in Sam Steiner's Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons at the Harold Pinter Theatre. Directed by Josie Rourke, Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons is a tender and funny romantic comedy about what we say, how we say it, and what happens when we can't say anything anymore.

To book, visit lemonstheplay.co.uk

Discover the works of British artist Lynette Yiadom-Boakye at Tate Britain

Lynette Yiadom-Boakye is a British artist and writer acclaimed for her enigmatic portraits of fictitious people. This exhibition brings together around 70 works from 2003 to the present day in the most extensive survey of the artist’s career to date.

Catch it before it goes, book tickets at tate.org.uk.

Continue with Veganuary

Whether you are going vegan to do your bit for the environment, or fancy exploring new food alternatives, Seven Dials' array of restaurants and cafes will make Veganuary (and beyond!) a breeze this year. For inspiration on where to go look no further – as you can find delicious plant-based treats, breakfasts, lunch and dinners all within the seven streets of the Dial.

There's plenty to chose from but we loved Club Mexicana that served cheezeburger tacos and 'short rib' burritos. If going vegan isn't your thing, there are other food choices such as Oshpaz Dumplings, El Pollote, Curry on Naanstop and Yum Bun. For a tipple head over to Bar Nana and Warehouse Bar.

Take a trip through the Thames this Valentines Day

Fancy a romantic boat trip but no time to book? Uber has got you covered! The Uber Love Boat by Thames Clippers is an exclusive service running on Tuesday 14th February, offering people the chance to experience a live Opera performance on a romantic boat tour cruising past the most iconic sights in London. Guests on board will be serenaded by a set list of romantic arias selected to complement the timings of travel between the Uber Boat by Thames Clippers piers, providing some with their first ever operatic experience. The romantic evening will provide stunning views of the Capital’s famous landmarks for guests to enjoy alongside a range of operatic classics. Onboard champagne and special Valentine’s nibbles will be available to order as part of the Uber Love Boat menu - including rhubarb danishes, chocolate and raspberry cookies, and a selection of prosecco and wine. What's more, those who purchase any large bottle of prosecco from the onboard café between 11-14th February will receive two free heart-shaped cookies.

Uber Love Boat cruises will depart at 19:10 and 19:40 from North Greenwich Pier. You can either start your journey at North Greenwich, or hop on at a later point in the boat’s two hour round-trip. Check out the timetable here.

Finally see Harry's bedroom at the Warner Bros Studio Tour

Returning for a second year, filmmaking trickery, magical pranks and wizarding mishaps will be revealed as part of the Studio Tour’s Magical Mischief feature. Plus, brand new for 2023, visitors will be able to take a look inside Harry’s bedroom at number 4 Privet Drive, as the fan- favourite scene in which Harry meets the mischievous house elf, Dobby, is on display. Fans will recall Harry and Dobby’s first introduction at the Dursley home during Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, as Dobby attempts every trick to stop Harry from returning to Hogwarts. A variety of filmmaking techniques were used to bring beloved Dobby to life on-screen including the creation of models, used to give actors a reference point on-set, lovingly created by the Creature Effects Team, which visitors will be able to see during their visit.

Demonstrations will take place throughout the Studio Tour uncovering secrets behind the disappearing effect of the invisibility cloak and Harry’s flying acceptance letters. Visitors will even be able to get hands on to make their own origami howler, just like the one Mrs Weasley delivered to her son in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Tickets must be pre-booked at wbstudiotour.co.uk

Check out the fashion photography at The Mandrake

This London Fashion Week, The Mandrake continues its Artist In Residence series introducing exclusive works from cult fashion photographer, Joseph Clarkson. Exhibiting from 14th – 21st February 2023, and paired with a delicious new curated lunch menu at YOPO, the standout photography will be showcased in the hotel and open to the public. The exhibition is a fashion-led interpretation of the life journey of a worm, coming up from the soil and experiencing its senses, the world and its surroundings for the first time. Taking an idea that seems quite mundane and simple, and flipping it on its head, Clarkson worked alongside an impressive team of creatives on the project. The standalone images will be displayed in frame and enhanced by Botanist, Hamish Powell, who will transform the pieces from 2D to 3D with carefully placed foliage and natural greenery. A short film will complement the exhibition and will be projected in Studio 5 at the hotel, marking Clarkson’s directional debut.

For more information on The Mandrake Hotel’s Artist in Residence Series, visit: themandrake.com/joseph-clarkson

Most luxurious things to do in London in February

Treat your loved one to a stay for two at the Courthouse Hotel

Situated in London's hippest district, The Courthouse Hotel sits in the heart of bustling Shoreditch. Boasting a wealth of facilities, including a private cinema, cocktail bar, roof terrace, award-winning restaurants and Sanook Spa, this luxurious hotel stay is sure to be a delight for any city dweller. New to Red Letter Days, this February you can spend the night in the plush Dalston King Room and after a hard day hitting the shops, pop open a bottle of bubbly to inject some luxury into an already special break. To add to the indulgence a full English breakfast is also included in the morning - all for £285.99.

To book, visit Red Letter Days

Avoiding the rain? Catch a movie

Cosy up and watch a movie at one of London's most unique cinemas. From classic musical sing-alongs at The Prince Charles Cinema to an immersive viewing of the latest blockbusters at the BFI Imax, you won't be short of places to go. The Every Man Cinema is also popular with Londoners.

Find your local cinema at londonnet.co.uk/cinemas

Align your wellness habit with Sarah Jane Watson

Sarah Jane Watson, award-winning Massage Therapist, is the founder of the bespoke wellness treatment - The SJW Signature Treatment. This consists of a full-body powerful treatment which helps re-establish wellbeing to both the mind and body.A firm believer in the restorative power of massage, Sarah's approach of tailoring her techniques to benefit the individual needs of each of her clients, has been formed from over three decades of experience. By lulling you into a deep state of rest, her treatment enables your mind and body to regain its equilibrium, resulting in the most luxurious and highest quality massage experience.

London restaurants and bars to add to your bucketlist in February

Hit up London's vibiest steak restaurant

Londoners can't get enough of STK, and it's easy to see why. Not your average steak restaurant, STK has perfected the low-lit seductiveness that lures in a taste of luxury, and with resident DJs on hand to serve up dance-party tunes throughout the evening, it's the perfect destination to level up your date night. Sink your teeth into their indulgent menu, which includes a versatile selection of steaks and sumptuous sides, as well as tempting crispy Calamari, Lobster Ravioli, Truffle & Parmesan French Fries and an unforgettable Cookie Dough dessert. Pair your choices with expertly mixed cocktails, draught and bottled beers and an impressive and award-winning wine list.

STK has venues on The Strand, in Westminster and Stratford. To book, visit stksteakhouse.com

Take your bottomless brunch to new heights at Wagtail

Have we just found London's most luxurious bottomless brunch? Wagtail has just launched its ultra-indulgent offering for weekend brunchers, which features a simple but sumptuous menu including elegant and light breakfast favourites and flavoursome sides.

Their latest menu focuses on classic dishes with a modern twist, profiling the best of British produce, provenance, and seasonality. Diners can now pick from a grill menu which showcases Britain's most prestigious cuts including rare ancient beef breed White Park Chateaubriand, as well as Pan-seared Veal Chop, Olive-Fed English Wagyu Rib-eye, Grass-Fed Sirloin, or the Wagtail’s Butcher Burger. Guests can also choose from a number of main courses including the Whole Brill Meunière with Lemon and Caper Butter and Roast Guinea Fowl Breast with Green Lentils and Red Wine Jus.

If you're a fellow skyline seeker, you'll love this upscale rooftop restaurant offering breathtaking panoramic views across the city. Even the bottomless offering is elevated, with everything from vodka to gin, house wines and Prosecco on offer.

To book, visit wagtaillondon.com

