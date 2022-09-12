Nespresso's Pumpkin Spice coffee pods are back for autumn - and there's a brand new flavour 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you love your Pumpkin Spice coffee, you're going to love this news. Coffee brand Nespresso has brought back the aromatic Pumpkin Spice Cake flavour.

Roll on cosy autumnal evenings with a hot cup of delicious coffee.

Nespresso’s Pumpkin Spice Cake is a sweet-smelling coffee with notes of cloves, cinnamon and cardamom. Pumpkin Spice Cake is an Arabica blend of caffeinated and decaffeinated roast and ground coffee, blending beans from Ethiopia and Brazil.

Pumkin Spice Cake, from 69p, Nespresso

This year, due to popular demand, the Pumpkin Spice Cake will also be available in Original pods.

On the website there's an insider tip: "With the addition of a dash of milk, the spice notes are softened for a sweeter and smoother coffee."

If Pumpkin Spice isn't for you, there's also a brand-new Barista Creations flavour: Chocolate Fudge.

The Chocolate Fudge Barista Creation is a brand-new permanent flavour for Vertuo and is perfect for coffee lovers looking for an indulgent treat.

Chocolate Fudge, from 69p, Nespresso

A rich and deliciously dark Chocolate Fudge flavour runs through this Latin American and African coffee blend, creating a round and smooth coffee with notes of biscuit.

The popular Peppermint Pinwheel and Gingerbread flavours will return in October.

