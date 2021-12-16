Best baking gifts for the star baker in your life this Christmas

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We all have a friend who loves to bake, so a baking gift is perfect for Christmas. If you know someone who loves whiling away the hours in the kitchen, are looking to try their hand at a new recipe, or perhaps learning how to bake for the very first time, let them channel their inner Mary Berry with the perfect gift.

From kitchen appliances, cookie cutters, to tea towels, and everything in between, we have found all the best baking gifts for Christmas, and all year round, to suit all abilities.

KitchenAid Stand Mixer

KITCHENAID Artisan Stand Mixer, was £499, NOW £399, Currys

The ultimate kitchen essential to make stirring even the thickest of batter - we are looking at you Christmas cake - a breeze.

A cake turnable

InnoGear Cake Turntable, £14.99, Amazon

Once you’ve mastered the baking, it’s time for the decorating. To make your cake a real showstopper, try your hand at piping, floral displays, even writing a special message.

Le Creuset loaf tin

Le Creuset Non-Stick Loaf Tin, £29, John Lewis & Partners

Perfecting your banana loaf? This is the one essential you need.

Piping bags

Disposable Piping Bags 50 Pack, £4.25, Hobbycraft

Piping takes some practice, and with 50 disposable bags you can perfect everything from straight lines, to flowers on your next bake.

Cake and brownie tin set

Lakeland 4-Piece Cake and Brownie Tin Set, £32.97, Lakeland

When you are baking, the basics you need to stock up on are baking trays and muffin tins to cook your tasty treat inside.

Hand mixer whisk

Salter Cosmos Electric Hand Mixer Whisk, £26.99, Very

If a stand mixer is too cumbersome for you and your household, a hand mixer is the solution.

This design is lightweight, has various settings to ensure you blend all of your ingredients, without whisking the air out, and compact enough to store away after use.

Cookie cutters

Set of 12 Cookie Cutters, £15, John Lewis

The simplest of baking tools, but a must have nonetheless. Get creative, and rope in all the family on your next baking session, with these fun cookie cutters.

Stainless steel baking set

Essentials Stainless Steel Baking Set (9 Piece), £35, John Lewis & Partners

Measuring is a vital part of baking, and any form of cooking; too little yeast and your bread won’t rise, too much sugar and it’ll be too sweet. Whether you bake in cups or tablespoons, this kit has all bases covered.

Tala Indigo and Ivory baking set

Tala Indigo and Ivory Baking Set, £80, Dunelm

It’s one thing baking, and having the measuring appliances, spatulas and trays, but you need a sturdy bowl to mix it all in.

Pancake and doughnut batter dispenser

Pancake & Doughnut Batter Dispenser, £10.31, Wayfair

Just the thought of pancakes and doughnuts is enough to get our mouths watering, let alone the taste of them.

Cake stand

Stoneware cake stand, £24.99, H&M

Display your fresh bakes with pride on this chic stoneware cake stand.

Mary Berry's book

My Kitchen Table: 100 Cakes and Bakes, £7.99, Amazon

Mary Berry knows a thing or two about baking, which is why her cookbook My Kitchen Table: 100 Cakes and Bakes is a must have for beginners or seasoned bakers.

Kids' Christmas Baking kit

5 Piece Kids' Christmas Baking Set, £10, M&S

Getting the little ones involved in baking is always fun, for them, for siblings and for parents too. Whether you are making festive treats, a weekend bake, brownies, cookies, or a Christmas cake, this set will come in use.

Recipe journal

Hanging Fruits Recipe Journal, £24.99, Papier

Keep a note of your favourite recipes, the secret ingredient to your favourite family feast, and even plan ahead your breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks for the day or week ahead.

Christmas baking gift set

EDDINGTONS Bake & Take Christmas baking gift set, £20, Selfridges

Whether you are treating a special someone this Christmas, or just want to stock up on activities for a rainy day, this baking kit is ideal.

The set comes complete with 62-pieces so you can make your very own gingerbread men, and gingerbread house.

