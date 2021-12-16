Best baking gifts for the star baker in your life this Christmas

Maisie Bovington
Best baking gifts from KitchenAid appliances to Marks & Spencer biscuit cutters to suit women, men, kids and teenagers. Whether they're expert bakers or beginner chefs, we've found personalised baking equipment, as well as all the kitchen essentials...
We all have a friend who loves to bake, so a baking gift is perfect for Christmas. If you know someone who loves whiling away the hours in the kitchen, are looking to try their hand at a new recipe, or perhaps learning how to bake for the very first time, let them channel their inner Mary Berry with the perfect gift.
From kitchen appliances, cookie cutters, to tea towels, and everything in between, we have found all the best baking gifts for Christmas, and all year round, to suit all abilities.
KitchenAid Stand Mixer
KITCHENAID Artisan Stand Mixer, was £499, NOW £399, Currys
The ultimate kitchen essential to make stirring even the thickest of batter - we are looking at you Christmas cake - a breeze.
A cake turnable
InnoGear Cake Turntable, £14.99, Amazon
Once you’ve mastered the baking, it’s time for the decorating. To make your cake a real showstopper, try your hand at piping, floral displays, even writing a special message.
Le Creuset loaf tin
Le Creuset Non-Stick Loaf Tin, £29, John Lewis & Partners
Perfecting your banana loaf? This is the one essential you need.
Piping bags
Disposable Piping Bags 50 Pack, £4.25, Hobbycraft
Piping takes some practice, and with 50 disposable bags you can perfect everything from straight lines, to flowers on your next bake.
Cake and brownie tin set
Lakeland 4-Piece Cake and Brownie Tin Set, £32.97, Lakeland
When you are baking, the basics you need to stock up on are baking trays and muffin tins to cook your tasty treat inside.
Hand mixer whisk
Salter Cosmos Electric Hand Mixer Whisk, £26.99, Very
If a stand mixer is too cumbersome for you and your household, a hand mixer is the solution.
This design is lightweight, has various settings to ensure you blend all of your ingredients, without whisking the air out, and compact enough to store away after use.
Cookie cutters
Set of 12 Cookie Cutters, £15, John Lewis
The simplest of baking tools, but a must have nonetheless. Get creative, and rope in all the family on your next baking session, with these fun cookie cutters.
Stainless steel baking set
Essentials Stainless Steel Baking Set (9 Piece), £35, John Lewis & Partners
Measuring is a vital part of baking, and any form of cooking; too little yeast and your bread won’t rise, too much sugar and it’ll be too sweet. Whether you bake in cups or tablespoons, this kit has all bases covered.
Tala Indigo and Ivory baking set
Tala Indigo and Ivory Baking Set, £80, Dunelm
It’s one thing baking, and having the measuring appliances, spatulas and trays, but you need a sturdy bowl to mix it all in.
Pancake and doughnut batter dispenser
Pancake & Doughnut Batter Dispenser, £10.31, Wayfair
Just the thought of pancakes and doughnuts is enough to get our mouths watering, let alone the taste of them.
Cake stand
Stoneware cake stand, £24.99, H&M
Display your fresh bakes with pride on this chic stoneware cake stand.
Mary Berry's book
My Kitchen Table: 100 Cakes and Bakes, £7.99, Amazon
Mary Berry knows a thing or two about baking, which is why her cookbook My Kitchen Table: 100 Cakes and Bakes is a must have for beginners or seasoned bakers.
Kids' Christmas Baking kit
5 Piece Kids' Christmas Baking Set, £10, M&S
Getting the little ones involved in baking is always fun, for them, for siblings and for parents too. Whether you are making festive treats, a weekend bake, brownies, cookies, or a Christmas cake, this set will come in use.
Recipe journal
Hanging Fruits Recipe Journal, £24.99, Papier
Keep a note of your favourite recipes, the secret ingredient to your favourite family feast, and even plan ahead your breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks for the day or week ahead.
Christmas baking gift set
EDDINGTONS Bake & Take Christmas baking gift set, £20, Selfridges
Whether you are treating a special someone this Christmas, or just want to stock up on activities for a rainy day, this baking kit is ideal.
The set comes complete with 62-pieces so you can make your very own gingerbread men, and gingerbread house.
