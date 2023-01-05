Zara and Mike Tindall's daily routines differ in this big way Princess Anne's daughter and Mike Tindall are well-suited in many ways

Zara and Mike Tindall seem as solid as a rock, regularly supporting one another in their pursuits, be it appearing on I'm A Celebrity or competing in the Olympics.

There is one area they disagree on though – and it's likely to cause complications in their morning routines. The husband and wife have very different ideas when it comes to breakfast, choosing totally different foods for their morning meal.

Zara told the Sunday Times Magazine that her morning begins at 7am with Greek yoghurt and honey. By contrast, husband Mike told Waitrose & Partners Food magazine: "Breakfast is the only meal I enjoy cooking," opting for scrambled eggs on toast with smashed avocado for plenty of healthy fats to help cardiovascular strength.

Their dinner choices differ too – in an even more extreme way. Royal commentator Richard Eden wrote in the Daily Mail: "In startlingly candid comments, [Mike] says Princess Anne's daughter stopped cooking for him when she gave up eating red meat after the birth of their three children."

Zara and Mike Tindall have different meals each day

Richard Eden went on to say that Mike revealed: "My wife Zara's appetites have changed since having children. She's not into eating red meat anymore, so now I look after my own meals."

Cutting out red meat means Zara's meals are fairly light, with the 41-year-old telling the Sunday Times Magazine that she normally has a sandwich or eggs and toast for lunch.

Zara and Mike Tindall are the perfect match in many ways

Mike proved he's game to try any food while appearing on I'm A Celebrity, acing the eating challenges, which he said didn't phase him.

Mike took the I'm A Celebrity eating trials in his stride

"At least with the eating trials, you get food in you," he said before heading into the jungle. "It might not taste very nice but at least it is serving a purpose and giving you a protein intake."

