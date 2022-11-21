Brooklyn Beckham has shared a brand new video with fans to showcase his recipe for making a gin and tonic.

The aspiring chef, 23, teamed up with Bustle for the feature, saying on the video that he is "very experimental" when it comes to cooking and likes to try making "new drinks". He then admits: "I'm a nutter in the kitchen."

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham makes his signature cocktails

Brooklyn is then filmed making his favourite gin and tonic using the namesake ingredients before adding accompaniments such as rosemary, mint, lime and cucumber. He was also shown making a lychee martini, using vodka, canned lychee and lychee garnish.

The video somewhat divided fans. While a huge number were delighted by the clip, others were left feeling bemused by Brooklyn's recipes.

Brooklyn is an aspiring chef

"Here he is being 'very experimental' and a 'nutter' making his signature cocktail which is a gin and tonic. He makes it using gin and tonic," one commented.

"He has got to be pulling our legs," a second agreed, while a third shared: "I still can't work out if Brooklyn is trolling us or the people who manage Brooklyn are trolling him."

Pictured with the Beckham family

In December, Brooklyn launched a new Facebook Watch series called Cookin' With Brooklyn, which follows him as cooks for celebrity chefs – including Nobu Matsuhisa, Mozza's Nancy Silverton, and Roy Choi.

Speaking to Bustle, Brooklyn said: "I'm not a professional chef – at all. I've never said that. I never would say that. Obviously, my dad knew what he was doing at a very young age. I've only been doing cooking for not even three years."

He added, "It's ok to be 25, 26 or even 30 and not know what you're doing yet. You know what I mean?"

Brooklyn with his wife Nicola Peltz

When it comes to his plans for the future, Brooklyn revealed he plans on launching a docuseries in which he serves as line cook in established kitchens. He also hopes to open a "proper English pub" in Los Angeles.

As for a name for the pub, Brooklyn said: "It's going to be something to do with my wife."

