Valentine's Day meal deals for the ultimate romantic night in Romance your loved one with a candlelit dinner at home

There's nothing more romantic than a home-cooked meal (or a takeaway, if that's more your jam). Why not cosy up this Valentine's Day and indulge your loved one with a hearty meal for two from the comfort of your own home?

Supermarket meal deals and delivery kits are so the way to go if you're hoping to take the fuss away from 14 February - and there are some real showstoppers available to romance your partner. From Marks & Spencer's famous dine in for two package to hearty feasts delivered to your door from your favourite restaurants, we're swooning over the options. Scrumptious starters, mouth-watering mains and delicious desserts with a bottle of your favourite tipple thrown in? Sounds like a perfect Valentine's night in to us.

Take a look at these fantastic Valentine's Day meal deals below…

Marks & Spencer Valentine's Dine in for Two

Offer: £20 for a starter, main, side, dessert and drink. From 10-14 February.

You can always rely on good 'ol M&S for a cracking meal deal. Though the store hasn't yet released their official Valentine's menu, we're already convinced there will be some great dishes on offer. To tempt you, last year's treats included scallops in white wine sauce and leek and cheese soufflé hearts to start, while mains included duck breasts with plum sauce and butternut and red onion en croute, with sides such as potato rosti cakes and extra-fine asparagus. The gin flavoured panna cotta and tarte au citron slices for dessert made for the perfect sweet treat, while ready-made passion fruit mojito with edible gold leaf in the drinks options was a real hit. A bottle of Prosecco is always an option too!

Waitrose Valentine's Dinner for Two

Offer: £20 for a starter, main, two sides, dessert and drink or chocolates. From 10-15 February

Waitrose has a fabulous selection of dishes to choose from this Valentine's. Starters include options like Heston's Bloody Mary prawn cocktail or Scottish muscles in garlic butter, with mains ranging from sea bass to hearty beef bourguignon. You can choose two sides with this meal deal – we like the sound of the frites or spinach mornay – and for dessert, there are divine-sounding puds such as cookies and cream cheesecake and melt in the middle chocolate puddings. Add a drink to your order like a bottle of Calle d'Oro Prosecco or go for a box of choccies.

Tesco Valentine's Menu for Two

Offer: £15 for a starter, main, sides and dessert with a drink

The Tesco Valentine's Day meal deal hasn't yet been confirmed, but it does promise to be a real showstopper - with up to 32 combinations of choices available for your candlelit dinner at home. The deal will go on sale online and in Tesco Extra stores on 9 February, just in time for Valentine's Day orders. It will go on sale in Tesco Express stores on 10 February.

Meal options include Tesco Finest calamari with chilli jam, feta & red pepper tartlet, Wicked Kitchen crispy garlic mushrooms or Italian antipasti platter for starters followed by a main of duck breast portions with a raspberry hoisin sauce, burger kit with a heart-shaped triple cheese melt, or Wicked Kitchen wicked wellingtons.

Morrisons Valentine's Deal

Offer: £15 for a starter, main, two sides, dessert, drink or chocolates. From 7-14 February.

Pop along to Morrisons for this brilliant value meal deal. We actually can't believe how much you get for £15! Starters include camembert sharing bread or smoked salmon mousse and there are some classic dishes for mains – beef wellington or lamb shanks with rioja sauce. Sides include cauliflower cheese and chunky chips and how about one of these for dessert: Vegan brownie chocolate pudding or raspberry panna cotta. Wash it all down with a bottle of Pinot Grigio Rose or go for the Best Marc De Champagne Truffles.

