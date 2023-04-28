Coronation cocktails fit for a king! Royal-inspired martini recipes King Charles would approve of

You might not think James Bond and King Charles have much in common, but you'd be mistaken. Did you know that the monarch's favourite cocktail is straight out of an Ian Fleming novel?
King Charles is partial to a martini, famed for being one of the strongest and most alcoholic drinks on every menu. It has been reported that HRH supposedly enjoys a gin martini every night, with The Mirror even claiming the monarch is so particular about his favourite tipple that he carries a special glass with him wherever he travels. The punch-packing cocktail is typically comprised of one part of vermouth to about four parts of gin or vodka, but the fun comes in putting your own twist to it. Charles enjoys his martinis wet, with equal portions of gin and dry vermouth.
What better way to celebrate the King and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation on May 6 than by toasting the royals' ascension with a martini? Discover the ultimate coronation cocktails and raise a glass to the new king in style…
Classic martini
Ingredients:
- 70ml gin
- 1 tbsp dry vermouth
- 2 tbsp olive brine
- 1 wedge of lemon
- 1 green olive
Step 1 - Pour the vodka, dry vermouth and olive brine into a shaker with ice and shake well.
Step 2 -Rim the martini glass with the wedge of lemon.
Step 3 - Strain into the glass and add the olive.
Recipe courtesy of The Bottle Club.
Fruity martini
Ingredients:
- 45ml Gin
- 20 ml fresh lemon juice
- 15 ml sugar syrup
- 5 fresh Raspberries
- Viola flower to garnish (optional)
Method:
Step 1 – Add 45ml of Bombay Sapphire gin to the shaker alongside 20ml of freshly squeezed lemon juice.
Step 2 – Mix 1 part sugar syrup, 1 part water, before adding 5 fresh raspberries.
Step 3 – Add ice cubes and shake hard for 15 seconds.
Step 4 – Use a strainer to separate the solid raspberries and lemon juice liquid from the cocktail. Enjoy!
Recipe courtesy of The Mandrake, Fitzrovia’s luxury boutique hotel.
Chocolate martini
Ingredients:
- Egg white or edible glue
- Edible gold glitter / sparkles
- 75ml freshly brewed espresso coffee
- 75ml vodka
- 30ml Drambuie
- 75g Bonne Maman Hazelnut Chocolate Spread
- 60ml double cream
- Edible gold glitter and dark chocolate shards, to decorate
Method:
Step 1 - To prepare the martini glasses, dip the rims in egg white or edible glue then sprinkle with edible gold glitter. Pop the glasses in the fridge or freezer for 20 minutes.
Step 2 - Put all the remaining ingredients, except the cream, in a jug and whisk for at least a minute, or until the mixture is completely smooth (it can also be blitzed in a blender).
Step 3 - Pour into the chilled glasses and swirl the cream on top. Add a few shards or curls of chocolate and serve immediately.
Recipe courtesy of Bonne Maman.
Pre-made martini
If rustling up a cocktail isn't high on your to-do list, you can buy pre-made martini mix in the shops. We're sure King Charles would approve!
Kocktail has launched a limited edition blend called the 'Crown Martini', which you can snap up at John Lewis. Crafted using Hepple Spirits Co. Gin and contains notes of elderflower, rose, rhubarb and cucumber.
The Hepple Estate also has a special connection to the monarch as it’s home to a juniper bush planted by HRH after he visited the distillery in 2018.
If a martini doesn’t float your boat, why not try the late Queen Elizabeth II’s go-to tipple? The Queen was a big fan of Gin and Dubonnet, a gin-based cocktail from the 1930s.
The monarch famously loved the French twist on a classic gin martini, which sees the Dry Vermouth element replaced with Dubonnet Rouge, a fortified French wine created in Paris in 1846.
The resulting Dubonnet cocktail is a sharp and slightly sweet martini, best served with a twist of fresh lemon. Cheers!
