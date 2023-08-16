Michelle Obama makes surprising confession about her diet in candid comments

The former First Lady of the United States kept it the same...

Michelle Obama is always prim and proper, but during an appearance on the Your Mama's Kitchen podcast, she confessed that she used to be such a fussy eater that she would always eat the same thing for breakfast for years.

The former First Lady of the United States, revealed that she "despised" the early-morning meal, despite coming from a family of breakfast lovers, with her brother in particular prioritising the meal as a growing athlete. Recalling her breakfasts growing up, she shared: "We had big breakfasts because my brother, he was a growing athlete. So it was everything — cereal followed by scrambled or fried eggs followed by lots of toast and bacon and link sausage. So breakfast was big."

In an act of rebellion, Michelle explained how she decided to only start eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for breakfast, even as her mom tried to "force" her to adopt different breakfast habits.

She explained: "[I ate] peanut butter and jelly every morning until I went to college. That was all I really liked. It was sort of a compromise that I made with my mother because it's got peanuts, that's protein, a little bit of oil. Nothing's wrong with bread if we're having toast, why can't I have it in a sandwich form and jelly? Everybody was having jelly on their toast."

© Martin Lee/Shutterstock Michelle enjoyed a PB&J

However, her daughter, Malia, eventually put a stop to her sandwich habit due to her peanut allergy, however, Michelle has gravitated towards more traditional breakfast items now, confessing that she is finally a big fan of eggs.

She joked: "I'm big into all of it now. Give me eggs benedict. Any eggs, any way."

© Getty Images Michelle's daughter put an end to her habit

Food is now a major passion for Michelle, and back in May she launched a new company, PLEZi Nutrition, which aims "not just to provide healthy and delicious drinks and snacks for kids, but to jumpstart a race to the top that will transform the entire food industry."

On Instagram, she shared an impassioned statement after making the news public, writing: "When my girls were younger, no choice felt more important than the quality of the food and drinks I gave them. I constantly found myself wishing there were more healthy options available for moms like me.

© Handout Michelle and husband Barack share two daughters

"That's a big part of the reason why I worked so hard as First Lady to help kids and families eat better and lead healthier lives. We made some incredible progress during those years, but today, our kids continue to face a generational health crisis."

Elaborating on her role with the venture, she continued: "I'm proud to announce the national launch of a new company called @PLEZiNutrition – and I'm thrilled to be serving as a Co-Founder and Strategic Partner."

© Pool Michelle has launched a new venture

Michelle revealed that they would be kicking things off with a drink for kids aged 6-12 that would focus on less sugar and more "nutrients like fiber and potassium."

"Make no mistake, water and milk are the best options for your kids," she explained. "But once kids become school-aged, drinking only water and milk isn't a reality. Nearly two-thirds of young people are consuming sugary drinks on any given day."