Rebecca Loos reveals why David Beckham 'never denied' their alleged affair

Rebecca Loos has claimed that David Beckham "never denied" their alleged affair whilst appearing in her first TV interview since the Beckham documentary was released on Netflix.

The former PA told Good Morning Britain hosts Kate Garraway and Richard Madeley that the footballer called her affair claims "ludicrous" to deflect attention off of himself.

Back in 2004, Rebecca told the News Of The World that she had an affair with David in 2003 whilst working as his personal assistant during his tenure with Real Madrid.

Whilst chatting about the documentary on GMB, Rebecca said that David's "narrative" was "misleading" and portrayed her as "the bad person". "Of course, I am also guilty, it takes two to tango, it's not all his fault but it's both of us," she said, prompting Richard to ask if she was referring to the fact that he didn't explicitly admit to the alleged affair in the series.

"He's not denied it," responded Rebecca. "He's never denied it. He has said that my claims are ludicrous. 'Ludicrous' is not denying. 'Ludicrous' could be truth."

She continued: "'Ludicrous' is a term used by lawyers to give to their clients when they don't want to admit to the truth, They say, 'Use the word 'ludicrous' to deflect attention'.

"He's never denied it."

Elsewhere in the interview, Rebecca opened up about the "awful" trolling she received as a result of the documentary's release. "I woke up to all these horrific messages on Instagram being called horrible names, awful trolling," she said.

"I had heard about trolling before and read about it but never experienced it because 20 years ago we didn't have social media."

When asked what message she would like to share with the Beckhams, she said: "I don't think I really want to say anything to them but what I would like to say is, I think by [David] not acknowledging responsibility he's giving a message that it's ok to behave like this. I think that is a wrong message to give.

"My message is: you make mistakes, own up to them, say sorry, move on."

The Beckham documentary marked the first time Victoria Beckham has addressed the alleged affair, revealing she was "the most unhappy I have ever been" when the infidelity reports hit the newspaper front pages in 2004. However, the couple have always denied the claims.

"It was an absolute circus – it's really entertaining when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you're in it," she said.

"It was the hardest period for us," the Spice Girl explained. "Because it felt like the world was against us.

"We were against each other... Up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But in Spain, it felt disjointed."

Meanwhile, David said: "There were some horrible stories which were difficult to deal with. It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage."