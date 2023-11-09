Victoria Beckham's no-go food she keeps away from her super strict diet

It's no secret that Victoria Beckham takes her health and fitness seriously and takes pride in staying in such great shape. In addition to her exercise routine, the fashion designer pays close attention to her diet and ensures to fill it with nutrition.

When it comes to keeping some foods at bay, the former Spice Girls star steers clear of red meat. It's been widely reported that Victoria, 48, opts instead for a vegetable-heavy plate with fish or shellfish providing the protein.

In a previous interview with Net-A-Porter, the mother-of-four said: "I eat lots of fresh fish, fresh vegetables and salads, as well as seeds and nuts. I also love fruit but don't eat too much, as it can make me feel quite bloated."

So why does the fashion designer opt to stay away from red meat? There are many reasons why cutting down on red meat consumption could be a good thing, particularly regarding gut health.

Penny Weston, a nutritionist, fitness expert and founder of MADE Wellness retreat says: "Cutting back on red meat and other processed meats is thought to keep your gut healthy. Some red meats and processed meats are high in saturated fat, which may cause inflammation.

"I am a vegetarian myself, but there is research to suggest that consuming too much red and processed meat can result in harmful metabolites in the gut. It is important to eat a diet which promotes good gut bacteria. Diets high in fibre are especially good for this," she told HELLO!

"Your gut helps with the digestion of the foods you eat and absorbs nutrients to fuel your body. It's also where your body gets rid of waste and toxins but if your gut isn't happy, your body will struggle to get rid of these toxins."

And it's not just the gut that will benefit from cutting back on red meat. Penny continued: "Consuming high amounts of red meat can leave you feeling sluggish. The digestion of red meat takes around eight to 12 hours to process, and far more effort than the average meal, so it can be difficult for the body to break down. Reducing red meat can certainly help your digestive system, heartburn and a bloated feeling."

However, if cutting back on home comforts like steaks, burgers and spaghetti Bolognese is too big of an ask, then there are other ways to prioritise gut health. Penny told HELLO!: "Fermented foods can help promote healthy gut bacteria.

"Eating food such as yoghurt, kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi and other fermented vegetables is really good for your gut health. Most fermented foods help restore the balance of bacteria in your gut as well as supporting digestive health."

I'm a firm believer in eating a healthy, balanced diet rich in all the essential nutrients that come from plant-based goodness, such as lots of fruit and vegetables. If you choose vegetables in a wide range of colours, then you will be stocking up on essential antioxidants to help your body's inflammatory response.

"They are also high in fibre, which is good for feeding gut bacteria and helping the process through the gut. Diversity is definitely the key as well as your five-a-day but don't get too hung up on this if you miss a day's portion."

Victoria previously gave Net-A-Porter a detailed insight into what she consumes on a day-to-day basis, explaining that prioritising healthy food is important to her not just for overall health, but for feeling good in herself. "When I eat well, I see the difference in my skin – my eyes are whiter and sparklier and I have so much more energy."