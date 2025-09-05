Kyra Sedgwick's poolside appearance in just a towel after marking anniversary with Kevin Bacon

Kyra Sedgwick, 60, and Kevin Bacon, 67, just celebrated 37 years of marriage in a very romantic way. The A-list couple married in 1988 after getting engaged the previous winter. Kyra and Kevin, who share two kids, Travis, 36, and Sosie, 33, give regular updates of their romance to their followers on social media. Yesterday, the actress posted an Instagram honoring the big day. In a cheeky before and after, Kyra shared a video describing "how it started" and "how it's going" three decades later.

At one point in the video – which Kyra captioned: "37 years ago vs. now? I’m still laughing and being silly with you...it never gets old!" – The Summer I Turned Pretty actress is dancing in nothing but a towel in front of the couple's pool. She also shared clips of her and Kevin laughing on the red carpet and Kevin enjoying a rather intense looking puzzle.

Fans loved the couple's honesty about their 37 years of love. One person commented: "You two are such a breath of fresh air, thank you for sharing yourselves with us. We need to see the positivity and love found in a healthy relationship." In a comment liked by Kyra, another person wrote: "Sweet, so lovely seeing how much you two still love each other after so many years."

© Instagram Kyra posing in front of a pool as she celebrates 37 years with Kevin

Their anniversary celebrations didn't end with a cute Instagram post. Kevin shared to his page a clip of him and Kyra playing corn hole. He wrote in the caption: "People ask how we keep things exciting after so many years together… Gotta be open to trying new things! Happy anniversary @kyrasedgwickofficial."

When did Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick first meet?

Kevin and Kyra first met when she was just 12-years-old. Having attended a matinee of a play that the then 19-year-old Kevin was acting in, Kyra's brother encouraged her to go and tell him how much she'd enjoyed the performance, so she did. However, the couple really met 10 years later when they were working on the 1987 PBS film adaptation of the play Lemon Sky.

© Instagram The couple often share little moments from their life to social media

The acting icons tied the knot on September 4, 1988, during a private ceremony. In a 2008 Redbook interview, Kyra admitted that looking back, she and Kevin barely knew each other when they got married, despite how close they felt.

© Getty The couple have been a regular on red carpets for 37 years

"When I look back at our first four years... by that time we'd had our second kid, and I look back at those pictures and I think: 'Gosh, I didn't know him at all!'" Kyra remembered. "I loved him, but I didn't know him, and he probably didn't know me. But you grow together and learn more about each other."

Kevin and Kyra's talented children

© Instagram Kyra and her two kids Sosie and Travis

Both of Kevin and Kyra's children followed their parents' footsteps and pursued careers in the entertainment industry. Travis is a musician, known for his work in Story of a Girl, and his mom's film: Space Oddity. Meanwhile, Sosie is an actress who has starred in Mare of Easttown, 13 Reasons Why, and the critically acclaimed horror film, Smile.