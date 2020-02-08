﻿
8 Photos | Cuisine

8 of the best Valentine’s Day chocolates

The sweetest gift!

...
Bake this cute sweetheart cake for your beau on Valentine's Day - see the recipe
chocolates-vday
Valentine's Day is almost upon us, in other words, the one day of the year when you're allowed to spoil your loved one (and yourself!) silly with chocolate. We've rounded up the best gifts and ideas to woo your other half with, as well as selected some bigger, sharing gifts for friends.

Nothing says 'I love you' more than a heart-shaped box filled with delicious treats; check out Godiva's indulgent box that offers crème brulee and strawberry shortcake flavours... truly a case of love at first bite. Prestat, who have a royal warrant from the Queen, have released their gold heart box this year, a selection of gorgeous sea salt caramel truffles.

 

Can you think of anything more fitting for the occasion than a big box of Fortnum & Mason chocolates? Ths sumptuous box includes everything from Dark Cherry Truffle infused with rich cherry liqueur to a Milk Chocolate Honeycomb Dome. Our mouths are watering at the thought!

 

Valentine's chocolate selection, Fortnum & Mason

BUY NOW
chocolates-vday-montezuma
Valentine's Day chocolates: Montezuma's

 

Montezuma’s chocolate boxes are full of delicious treats, including a milk chocolate and hazelnut praline with chopped hazelnuts and a white chocolate and raspberry option.

 

Mixed truffles collection, £12.99, Montezuma's

BUY NOW
vday-chocolat
Valentine's Day chocolates: Hotel Chocolat

 

Hotel Chocolat has endless options for Valentine’s Day, but we’ll be going for these genius ‘Love Potions’. Housed in a quirky glass flask, they come in three different flavours; sour cherry, passionfruit truffle and watermelon bombe.

 

Love Potions, £15, Hotel Chocolat

BUY NOW
vday-bouquet
Valentine's Day chocolates: Amazon

 

A chocolate bouquet is pretty much our dream, and we can’t think of a better Valentine’s Day present than this one, which is stuffed with chocolate bars, silk flowers and a heart-shaped balloon.

 

The 'Valentine's Day' Chocolate Bouquet with Balloon, £49.95, Amazon

BUY NOW
vday-choux
Valentine's Day chocolates: Maitre Choux

 

Maitre Choux’s gift boxes are available to order now, and each one features spring flowers or roses, along with two or four of the brand’s mouthwatering eclairs. 

 

Red roses choux box, £120.00, Maitre Choux

BUY NOW
vday-waitrose
Valentine's Day chocolates: Waitrose

 

Waitrose has an incredible range of Valentine’s chocolates, from cupcakes to selection boxes. Our eyes are on these champagne truffles, but you could also choose from pink chocolate and heart-shaped confectionery.

 

Champagne truffles, £6, Waitrose

BUY NOW
vday-morrisons-doughnut
Valentine's Day chocolates: Morrison's

 

Morrisons’ doughnuts are pretty much iconic, so yes; we will absolutely be buying the heart-shaped versions, which are in store now.

 

Doughnuts, £1 for two-pack, Morrisons

BROWSE NOW
krispykreme
Valentine's Day chocolates: Krispy Kreme

 

Speaking of doughnuts; Krispy Kreme has a range of mouthwatering flavours for Valentine’s Day. Treat your loved one to a mixed dozen featuring Chocolate and Hazelnut Nutty Chocolatta Heart, Dark Chocolate Mint Heart and White Chocolate Berry Heart. You can find them in Tesco stores and your nearest Krispy Kreme store.

 

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

