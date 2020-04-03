Now that the nation, and most of the world, appear to be in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic, finding things to do to occupy your time can be challenging. But we've found celebrities to be a particularly valuable source of entertainment in these worrying times. If you've already cleaned your house ten times over and finally got round to tackling that pesky DIY project, now might be the perfect time to learn a new skill – cooking! Even if you've never cooked before or think of yourself as a budding chef, many celebs are proving that you don't have to be Gordon Ramsay to rustle up a decent-looking meal. Let's take a look at some celebrities who are using lockdown to perfect their culinary skills, and show off some yummy results in the process…
Christine Lampard
Christine Lampard left her fans rather impressed after sharing a picture of her incredible feast, which she prepared from scratch. With the help of some recipes, the Loose Women panellist managed to recreate Jamie Oliver's hot pot dish, Joe Wicks' walnut chocolate and banana bread and a tomato-based sauce by Annabel Karmel. "Cook fest," she wrote in the caption alongside a snap of the spectacular spread.
