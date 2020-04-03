﻿
8 celebrities reveal their culinary skills during self-isolation: from Christine Lampard to Victoria Beckham

8 celebrities reveal their culinary skills during self-isolation: from Christine Lampard to Victoria Beckham
8 celebrities reveal their culinary skills during self-isolation: from Christine Lampard to Victoria Beckham

Now that the nation, and most of the world, appear to be in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic, finding things to do to occupy your time can be challenging. But we've found celebrities to be a particularly valuable source of entertainment in these worrying times. If you've already cleaned your house ten times over and finally got round to tackling that pesky DIY project, now might be the perfect time to learn a new skill – cooking! Even if you've never cooked before or think of yourself as a budding chef, many celebs are proving that you don't have to be Gordon Ramsay to rustle up a decent-looking meal. Let's take a look at some celebrities who are using lockdown to perfect their culinary skills, and show off some yummy results in the process…

Christine Lampard

Christine Lampard left her fans rather impressed after sharing a picture of her incredible feast, which she prepared from scratch. With the help of some recipes, the Loose Women panellist managed to recreate Jamie Oliver's hot pot dish, Joe Wicks' walnut chocolate and banana bread and a tomato-based sauce by Annabel Karmel. "Cook fest," she wrote in the caption alongside a snap of the spectacular spread.

RELATED: How to get a government food package: your questions answered

david-beckham-food
Photo: © Instagram
2/8

David Beckham

David Beckham raised some eyebrows when he revealed he had added a side of coleslaw to his bangers and mash meal recently. With that aside, the former footballer actually appears to be quite skilled in the kitchen, often sharing videos of his culinary efforts online – Gordon Ramsay is one of his best pals so that may have something to do with it. Recently he cooked his family a delicious-looking beef ragu rigatoni and he's even perfected making dumplings from scratch, which is not an easy task!

nadia-sawalha-food
Photo: © Instagram
3/8

Nadia Sawalha

While Nadia Sawalha is not a trained chef, she does have her own cooking show so isn't quite as basic as some wannabe cooks. However, she's definitely still one to keep an eye on because her food really does look incredible. She recently showed off a homemade Victoria sponge cake and our mouths are still watering at the thought of it.

Keep scrolling for more celebrities displaying their culinary skills...

gwyneth-paltrow-food
Photo: © Instagram
4/8

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow has many strings to her bow but who knew she could cook? The actress showed off her skills in the kitchen, making a vegetarian paella using frozen peas, rice and artichokes, among other veggies. As many people probably have basic staples still in their cupboards, this could be the perfect dish to try and master.

MORE: How to make a DIY McDonald's McMuffin breakfast while in quarantine

paddy-mcguinness-food
Photo: © Instagram
5/8

Paddy McGuinness

This is a bit of a strange one but we've never seen someone so excited by mashed potato as Paddy McGuinness. The TV presenter revealed his love for the stuff in a quick Instagram video, adding butter and plenty of milk to get a super creamy consistency. If you want to start off small, this is probably your easiest option, and judging by the look on Paddy's face after, it's certainly moreish.

victoria-beckham-food
Photo: © Instagram
6/8

Victoria Beckham

By her own admission, Victoria Beckham prefers cleaning the dishes to actual cooking, however, she still attempted to match her husband by helping him bake their first cake together. The couple attempted to make a lemon drizzle and it didn't actually turn out too bad. If Posh can give baking a go, you certainly can too.

joe-wicks-food
Photo: © Instagram
7/8

Joe Wicks

Yes, he has a variety of cookbooks and often shares his 'Lean in 15' meals on social media, but Joe Wicks is not a trained cook so we'll allow him in this list. If you don't fancy trying to cook a full meal, why not start off small with baking? The fitness guru shared a simple enough recipe for his homemade walnut chocolate and banana bread and it looks so delicious! All you need is 170g butter, 3 large ripe bananas, 3 eggs, 90ml honey, 140g fruit muesli, 50g dark chocolate, 100g walnuts, 175g of self-raising flour. Mix in a bowl and then bake in the oven for 60 mins on 180 C. We'll definitely be trying this one out.

jennifer-garner-food
Photo: © Instagram
8/8

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner is another actress who appears to have become quite the baker while in lockdown. The Alias star shared her attempts at making English muffins and she did a great job! Sharing the recipe on her Instagram, she added: "I am reposting my own #PretendCookingShow (is that even allowed?) I was thinner then, but am happier now. (Quarantine note: if your pantry looks sketchy— milk with vinegar/lemon juice = buttermilk. And All-Purpose flour works A-OK here.) XXX P.S. why the obsession with protecting yeast? I’m so sorry."

