Stacey Dooley is a vision in Hailey Bieber's leg-lengthening red hot mini dress

Ever since Stacey Dooley graced the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom in a winning fleet of glittering, feathered costumes and bejewelled ball gowns, her style has been unmatched.

Looking just as glamorous as she did when she lifted the Glitterball with her dance partner (and now real-life partner) Kevin Clifton in 2018, Stacey unveiled a glamorous red carpet look on her Instagram on Wednesday.

The BBC star, 37, looked red hot as she rocked a strapless scarlet mini dress and towering white heels. Her endless legs looked incredible in the ultra-mini number, which highlighted her petite frame.

© Instagram Stacey Dooley looked phenomenal in a strapless red dress

Stacey swept her fiery red hair into a neat, elegant bun and elevated her look with a delicate collection of silver jewellery. The photos were captured behind-the-scenes at the BAFTA Television Craft Awards in April.

© Instagram Stacey rocked towering heels with her red mini dress

"A vision in red," commented one of her fans, as another agreed: "You look absolutely beautiful!"

"You look sensational! Look at those legs," chimed in a third fan, while a fourth sweetly wrote: "You look incredible! And mum to a 1 year old too!"

© Getty Stacey Dooley wore the dress to the BAFTA Television Craft Awards 2024 at The Brewery on April 28, 2024

Stacey welcomed her daughter Minnie on 17 January 2023, and her fiery-haired mini me hasn't left her side ever since - even joining her mum on set and behind the scenes of her tour.

Stacey opened up to The Sun last year about her plans to welcome more children with Kevin. "Do you know what’s hilarious? You’re so tired and sometimes you really feel like you're in the trenches, it’s a haze and you’re just trying to figure it all out.

© Instagram The couple share daughter Minnie

"I think I would love to have more babies. But I said to Kev the other day, 'Don't you want to do this again?'. And he went, 'Are you nuts? You're over-tired!'... I've had one and am completely failing."

If you recognise Stacey's dress, it's because the strapless crêpe bustier dress swiftly gained cult status after It-girl Hailey Bieber wore a similar look while doing press for her beauty brand Rhode’s strawberry peptide lip treatment launch last summer.

© Getty She wore red-on-red to celebrate her 'Stawberry Glaze' Rhode product launch

Hailey, who wore the Magda Butrym number, looked effortlessly chic as she stepped out in New York beside her husband, Justin Bieber, who wore a meme-worthy oversized grey hoodie and sweatshorts.