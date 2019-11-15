Tess Daly stuns during Children in Need in dazzling sequinned jumpsuit Tess will also present Strictly on Saturday

Children in Need is well underway and Tess Daly is on presenting duties for a portion of the evening. As is expected, the Strictly star stunned on Friday night when she took to the stage in a dazzling sequin-embellished jumpsuit by Michelle Mason, paired with a pair of slinky open-toed heels by Sophie Webster. The star accessorised with a pair of hoops from Hoop Station and a beautiful necklace from Lark and Berry. Needless to say, Tess looked every inch the starlet.

WATCH: Tess Daly's HELLO! photoshoot

Tess will be joined by the likes of Mel Giedroyc, Ade Adepitan, Graham Norton, and husband and wife Marvin and Rochelle Humes on Friday night. With live performances, sketches, music acts, fundraising films and guest appearances from some of the nation’s most-loved stars, this year's Children in Need is sure to provide an unmissable night of entertainment and fundraising for the whole family, and all for an incredible cause.

Tess looked flawless in the Michelle Mason jumpsuit

From a special Strictly Come Dancing spin-off called EastEnders Does Strictly to an impressive rickshaw challenge led by The One Show’s Matt Baker - not-to-mention performances from the casts of Big the Musical and Tina: TheTina Turner Musical – it's safe to say we'll be glued to the TV all night long.

Tess, 50, certainly does love her sparkles. On Sunday the doting mum-of-two wore a midnight blue, shimmery gown by Markus Lupfer for the results show, which also featured balloon sleeves and a black mesh panel at the bottom complete with polka dots.

The night before, on Saturday, it was a stunning gold Celine dress by Nadine Merabi that Tess opted for. Once again, she was an absolute vision, and the presenter almost gave the Strictly glitterball a run for its money.

