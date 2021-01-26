Heather Graham was excited to ring in her 50th birthday early with friends, but her Instagram snapshots caused quite the stir.

The Austin Powers actress - who will celebrate the milestone on 29 January - looked incredible in a revealing, floral, black dress surrounded by nine of her closest friends.

She captioned it: "It's my birthday January 29th so I celebrated with some amigos."

While plenty of her followers rushed to wish her well and tell her how “gorgeous” she looked, there were many who were upset at the lack of masks and social distancing, given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Uh…is this old? I know y’all aren’t having a party right NOW," wrote one, while a second said: "In California?!!!! What global pandemic….boooo," and a third commented: "Happy birthday, but please, please wear a mask."

Heather didn't reveal where she was with her loved ones, but over the last few months, the Los Angeles native has shared some photos down on the Californian coast, in a series of chic swimwear.

Heather celebrated her birthday with friends but some fans asked why they weren't wearing masks

The star put her bikini body on display with ease and her fans were left very impressed and convinced she couldn’t possibly be turning 50.

"You're 25, right?" wrote one, while another added: "You're still rocking a perfect bikini body!"

Heather maintains her physique with a healthy outlook on life.

Heather celebrated her 50th early

"I love yoga, I meditate," she told People magazine. "I do affirmations every day because, like everyone, I'm afraid of getting older.

“The culture will try to tell you, 'Now's the time to feel bad about yourself.' I say, 'Now's the time to feel even better'."

Heather previously told The Guardian that a good night’s sleep plays a big role in her overall wellness and revealed: "I love sleeping. When I tell people how much I sleep sometimes, they are horrified. I basically sleep between nine and 12 hours a night."

Heather keeps in shape with yoga and meditation

She also admitted self-love is important too: "By being loving to yourself, you are more kind and loving to others," Heather said.

"I always felt, 'Oh, you’re supposed to do everything for other people and not worry about yourself', but it's important to be kind to yourself, and then you are a more generous person overall."

