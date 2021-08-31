Savannah Guthrie's children enjoy retro treat as fans are divided by star's parenting decision The Today star is enjoying every moment of the school holidays

Savannah Guthrie is a doting mom to two young children and has made sure to work at home for the majority of the school holidays so that she can spend quality time with them.

And over the weekend, the Today star shared a photo of her kids' retro breakfast - Fruit Loops - as she branded the treat a "supermomming" moment.

The picture sparked reaction from fellow parents, with many reminiscing about the tasty treat, while others were unsure about the sugar-loaded breakfast choice.

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie breaks tragic news live on Today

"No one should be feeding children fruit loops. They are loaded with sugar and dyes," one wrote, while another commented: "Too much sugar."

However, fans were quick to defend Savannah from the naysayers, with one writing: "We call this vacation cereal, super mom!" while another wrote: "I still eat these and I'm 53!" A third added: "Fruit Loops were the best." A fourth warned: "Get ready for the cereal police!"

Savannah Guthrie divided fans with her children's breakfast cereal

While the NBC star was off work last week, she made an unannounced appearance on the show on Friday - much to the delight of fans!

Along with her co-star Hoda Kotb, who was also on vacation, the pair remotely hosted the show from their respective homes.

Savannah shared behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram of the Today crew setting up the remote studio from her home in New York State.

The Today star is a doting mom to children Vale and Charles

The star has shared several candid photos from her time working from home, including a recent picture of herself reading the autocue as her children Vale, seven, and Charles, four, played behind her.

Vale and Charles recently made a surprise appearance on Today as their mom marked her tenth year working on the show. The star shares her children with husband Michael Feldman.

Savannah is a popular host on Today

Savannah and Michael have been married since 2014, having met in 2008 at his 40th birthday party. "When we first started dating, he came over and fixed my toilet, which I found to be very attractive," she told Reveal.

"Mike is extremely handy, which is one of the things I liked about him when I first met him. I thought, 'Wow, here's a sophisticated guy who grew up in the city but who can actually do things.'"

