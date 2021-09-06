Savannah Guthrie pays emotional tribute to Today co-star following tragic death The NBC star paid her respects to the late Willard Scott

Savannah Guthrie was the latest NBC star to pay tribute to the beloved TV personality Willard Scott, who passed away over the weekend.

MORE: Hoda Kotb comes to the rescue of her co-star during family beach trip

The Today star took to Instagram to share a poignant photo of Willard in front of a weather map, alongside the words 'Willard Scott 1934-2021'.

Alongside the picture, Savannah wrote: "Rest in Peace, dear Willard." Al Roker – who was close friends with his former co-star – was one of the first to comment, writing: "If there was a life well lived, it was Uncle Willie's. What a celebration of life."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie breaks tragic news live on Today

Fans also sent their condolences, with one writing: "Willard was one of the reasons I started watching the Today Show 25 years ago and still my fav morning show. Rest in peace to one of the best." Another added: "He was a staple of my every morning growing up. I loved the energy and joy he emitted."

MORE: Hoda Kotb bids bittersweet farewell to Today as co-stars are left in tears

MORE: Today's Savannah Guthrie divides fans with parenting decision

Willard was a long-running host on Today and retired from the morning show in 2015 after 35 years.

During his long-running reign, he formed a close bond with all his co-stars on the NBC morning show.

Savannah Guthrie paid tribute to her late co-star Willard Scott

Willard was known for his outgoing, fun personality and for celebrating the lives of viewers who had reached their milestone 100th birthdays by using Smucker's jelly jars to wish them many happy returns.

MORE: Hoda Kotb praised by fans in wake of challenging health update

MORE: Savannah Guthrie gets fans talking with latest work decision

Former Today co-host Katie Couric also paid her respects to Willard on social media. She wrote on Twitter: "He played such an outsized role in my life and was as warm and loving and generous off camera as he was on. Willard, you didn't make it to the front of the Smucker's jar but you changed so many lives for the better."

Willard and Savannah with the rest of the Today stars during the show's 60th anniversary

Al, meanwhile, shared a number of photos of the pair together throughout the years.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie recalls 'heartbreaking' incident on Today involving co-star Hoda Kotb

MORE: Savannah Guthrie leaves Today show for exciting new venture

He wrote: "We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning. Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris.

Al Roker also paid tribute to his good friend and former co-star

"He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit. Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him."

MORE: Savannah Guthrie shares emotional update following major career news

MORE: Savannah Guthrie fights back tears for incredibly happy reason

Hoda Kotb also paid tribute on her own Instagram page, sharing a picture of Al and Willard, alongside the words: "#willardscott we will miss you RIP my friend xoxoxoxo."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.