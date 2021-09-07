Savannah Guthrie makes bittersweet return to Today studio after vacation The Today star enjoyed working from home over the summer

Savannah Guthrie is a doting mom to two young children and worked from home for the majority of their school holidays in order to spend quality time with them.

On Tuesday though, the NBC star got ready to return to the Today studios now that summer is officially over, and she was feeling bittersweet about it.

Taking to Instagram, the journalist shared a photo of her alarm clock, which had been set for 3am. "Summer's over," she wrote alongside the picture, accompanied by a crying face emoji.

VIDEO: Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie make big change to Today studio

Savannah's famous friends were quick to praise her efforts, with Drew Barrymore writing: "I don't know how you do it but thank heavens you do," while Al Roker wrote in encouragement: "Good morning, sunshine. And it's only over when we say it's over."

The star was also thanked by fans for her efforts, with one writing: "Thanks for all you do (and the sleep you sacrifice) to bring the news to us," while another wrote: "We appreciate you Savannah!"

Savannah Guthrie set her alarm to return to the Today studio

The journalist has been staying at her house in New York State for the past few weeks and on the occasions that she worked, she hosted the show from home.

Last week, Savannah revealed how she had been spending some of her time off, sharing a photo on Instagram of her newly-organised home – complete with a fully labelled pantry and fridge.

Over the summer, the mom-of-two shared several candid images from her time working from home, including a recent picture of herself reading the autocue as her children Vale, seven, and Charles, four, played behind her.

The Today star has enjoyed a long summer with her children

Vale and Charles recently made a surprise appearance on Today as their mom marked her tenth year working on the show. The star shares her children with husband Michael Feldman.

Savannah and Michael have been married since 2014, having met in 2008 at his 40th birthday party.

Savannah with her Today co-stars

"When we first started dating, he came over and fixed my toilet, which I found to be very attractive," she told Reveal.

"Mike is extremely handy, which is one of the things I liked about him when I first met him. I thought, 'Wow, here's a sophisticated guy who grew up in the city but who can actually do things.'"

