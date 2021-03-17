Savannah Guthrie is a style queen, with plenty of beautiful looks in her arsenal, and she has seriously impressed fans with her St. Patrick's Day-inspired outfit.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie shares glimpse inside beautiful upstate New York home

In a series of snaps on Instagram, the Today Show co-anchor showed off a beautiful black Vanessa Seward dress covered in clovers hanging up on a plain wall.

She also showed off a matching pair of shoes, also covered in clovers. And just to add some more theming to the post, the presenter was already wearing an emerald-green dress.

In a simple caption, the star wrote: "All. In," alongside a four-leafed clover emoji.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie's son sends adorable message to sister

Fans were united in admiration for the stunning ensemble, and many left clover or green heart emojis in the comments.

"Omg those shoes!" wrote one fan, while another added: "Wow. Really going for it!"

Lot of others fans also shared their love for Savannah's footwear, and one said: "Love those shoes!" and another posted: "Shoe game," alongside a string of flame emojis.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie goes blonde - and her fans go wild

MORE: The Today Show hosts' epic homes: Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and more

But some fans were able to compliment the whole ensemble, as one said: "These are magical!" Another added: "Loved your outfit today!"

The presenter stunned with her outfit

Savannah is the doting mother to two children, Vale, aged six, and Charles, aged four. She shares her children with husband Michael Feldman, a political and communications consultant.

Earlier this week, the couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary, and Savannah shared two incredibly romantic posts to mark the occasion.

The first set of photos showed the couple on their picture-perfect wedding day, which was held on 15 March 2014, just outside of Savannah's hometown of Tuscon, Arizona.

"Where were you seven years ago? I was making the best decision of my life. Happy anniversary @feldmike," she wrote on the first set of pictures, which showed her in her beautiful bridal gown and the moment the happy couple said "I do."

Fans particularly loved the shoes

The second set of posts featured the couple out on a romantic dinner date. In the photos, they both raised a glass as Savannah wrote: "Date night with my main squeeze #anniversary #7years #wool."

Fan flooded the comments with well wishes and congratulations. "Gorgeous shots – happy anniversary!!!!" beamed one.

Guests from the wedding remembered the beautiful day, with one saying: "Will never forget that perfect day! Happy Anniversary."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.