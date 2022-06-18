We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Louise Redknapp is fashion perfection with an endless amount of flawless outfits that we wish were in our wardrobe – and her latest offering is just as stunning.

The star smouldered in a new outfit for her Peacocks range as she struck a daring pose in a linen cardigan and white exercise top. She had pulled the cardigan down on one side exposing her bare shoulder as she sultrily stared into the camera. She finished her ensemble with a pair of black jeans that had been belted at the waist.

Louise looked flawless as her long brunette locks flowed down her exposed shoulder, and the singer had plenty of accessories that included bracelets, a necklace and rings.

In her caption, Louise explained: "It's great having this hot weather but for me it's all about layers on Summer evenings and this little cardigan is perfect for those holiday nights.

"Check out more over on my @peacocks_fashion Summer Edit online and in store now."

Louise looked ethereal in the snap

Fans lost their minds over the gorgeous photo and clothing item, as one enthused: "Wowww looking amazing there Louise happy Saturday gorgeous."

A second shared: "Looking fabulous as always Louise I hope you have a fantastic weekend," while a third praised her for the fashion advice as they added: "Love this one...I literally had to put a cardigan on yesterday evening when the weather decided to change lol."

Louise's stunning beige cardigan is the perfect extra layer during the cooler summer nights, and with its buttonless design, it's easy to throw on, or off, whenever it's needed.

The item is also very affordable, only costing £20.

Womens Beige Batwing Sleeve Cardigan, £20, Peacocks

Last week, the mum-of-two looked incredible as she rocked a stylish cropped shirt with wide-leg, low-rise jeans in dark denim.

She styled her figure-flattering ensemble with pointed-toe heels, a black leather belt with an ornate clasp and several pieces of delicate jewellery.

The pop songstress' gym-honed figure looked unreal in the crop top that displayed her enviable abs. Her honey-blonde hair fell past her shoulders in a sleek, straightened style and she donned a glowy, natural makeup look.

"Braving the cropped shirt @thefrankieshop," Louise wrote as she posed in the mirror of a hotel lobby.

