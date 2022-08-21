8 best bras for large busts, from minimizing to strapless

If you have a larger bust, you already know how difficult it is to find the best bra for bigger boobs, especially a DD cup and above. However, it’s not impossible. There are quite a few options from different brands out there, ranging from affordable to more luxurious. As we scoured the web, we found many candidates for the best bras for large bust that will meet a variety of criteria, including minimizer bras, bras for nursing, strapless bras, and supportive sports bras as well.

RELATED: Most comfortable underwear for women

Some sites even offer virtual try-on fittings so you can visualize what the bra will look like on your body type. They also offer returns just in case the bra ends up not quite working out. Shop with confidence when you look through this list of best bras for large breasts.

MORE: Best anti-chafing shorts for women

Best minimizer bras for large bust

DELIMIRA Women’s Plus Size Full Coverage Unlined Minimizer Bra, $21.49-$22.99, Wal-Mart

Especially recommended for women with a DD cup or above, this comfortable bra comes in a variety of colors. It’s also rated 4.1 out of 5 stars, with several glowing reviews. One person wrote, “As someone with a smaller band size and a larger cup size, I have SUCH a difficult time finding bras that actually fit well. I got the 36G in this bra and it’s perfect.”

24/7 Perfect Coverage Bra, $72, Thirdlove

Out of 28,000+ reviews this bra from ThirdLove scores a 4.4 out of 5 stars. It goes up to a 44H and is especially great for wearing under t-shirts. One reviewer gushed, “Perfect fit! The cups are comfortable and smooth under t- shirts or dress clothes. Love the look! Straps stay in place which is a big plus! Would recommend this bra, it will become one of your favorite “go to’s!”

Best strapless bras for large busts

Fits Everybody Bandeau Bra, $28, SKIMS

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS “solutionwear” brand has made a big name for itself in a few short years. Customers love this Fits Everybody Bandeau Bra that goes up to a size 4X (DDD cup), but do recommend sizing up. One customer said, “SIZE UP! I read reviews & made the choice to size up to 2X & I wish I could have gone even higher up. If you have big boobs, (DD) 2X is going to fit but it will be tight.”

Women’s Red Carpet Strapless Bra, $72, Wacoal

This bra from Wacoal is a huge favorite for women with large breasts. It goes up to size 44I and has a 4.8 out of 5 stars rating. One customer who wears a size 38DD said, “I love this bra so much I have 8 of them for every day of the week, plus 1 extra.”

Best sports bras for large busts

ENELL Sport High-Impact Sports Bra, $75, Amazon

For high-impact workouts where you don’t want your boobs bouncing or giving discomfort, this sports bra from ENELL is the way to go. It has front hook-and-eye closure and even helps improve posture with back panel support. One reviewer wrote, “Am a 59-yr-old runner who has worn Enell for ten years now. Wouldn’t be without them. Vastly superior to the other options—and I tried them all.”

Women’s High Support Sports Bra, $75, Nike

Not only does this sports bra from Nike offer amazing support (and looks stylish!), it also has incredible sweat wicking capabilities to keep you dry during vigorous workouts. The 2XL will fit sizes 40D-42E. A reviewer said, “I'm a 34DD and i bought a Medium. It is literally the best bra I've ever owned to run in!!!! It holds everything perfectly, which is sometimes difficult to find for chestier people - especially for distance runners.”

Best nursing bra for large busts

Sublime Nursing Sports Bra, was $44.99 now $29.99, Kindred Bravely

Even if you’re not working out, this nursing sports bra will be a go-to for its comfortable and supportive aspects. It’s also sweat wicking to keep you extra comfortable. The XXXL-Busty size ranges from 46E-I. Reviews rate it 4.8 out of 5 stars and one customer wrote, “Love this bra! Is so comfortable and fits true to size. I am not a petite woman anymore and I felt like this gave good support without being restricting.”

The Do Anything Bra, $58, Bodily

This nursing bra for large busts was developed with a lactation consultant. It goes all the way to a size 3X (46DDD) and it’s even supportive enough to hold pumping products and milk. A satisfied customer said, “Being a larger-chested woman, finding a comfortable bra (let alone a nursing/pumping bra) has always been a struggle - until I found The Do Anything Bra! It is as comfortable as it is effective for all my pumping needs.”

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.