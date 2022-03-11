9 spa-worthy dressing gowns to treat your mum to this Mother's Day

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There's nothing quite like the feeling of slipping on your dressing gown for a luxurious spa day, so who wouldn't want to recreate that at home? From stepping out of the shower to a lazy Sunday, choose the right one and you'll never want to take it off.

RELATED: 9 ways to pamper your mum this Mothering Sunday

MORE: These UK spa deals will keep you in your mum's good books, we promise

Even better, with Mother's Day fast approaching, treat your mum to a dressing gown so her morning routine can start to resemble a five-star stay. Whether she'd love a super soft and cosy Terry towelling dressing gown from the likes of John Lewis and The White Company or a stylish printed robe like Desmond & Dempsey's, we've found all of the best stylish dressing gowns available online now. Scroll on to shop the edit.

Unisex hooded ribbed hydrocotton robe, £85, The White Company

When we think of cosy, luxurious loungewear, The White Company instantly comes to mind. The Hydrocotton robe is a bestseller thanks to its beautiful quality and fluffy texture.

Hi pile fleece robe, £39, John Lewis

This popular dressing gown from John Lewis is so warm and soft. Made from thermal hi pile fleece, it features a hood and spacious front pockets.

House robe, £85, Soho Home

If you can't make it to Soho House, treat her to the next best thing, the Soho House robe. A staple in the hotels and Cowshed spas, it can even be personalised with her monogrammed initials.

Pure cotton waffle gown with headband, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer's pink waffle dressing gown comes complete with a headband. Why not treat her to candles and skincare for a complete at-home spa night?

Cotton dressing gown, £85, Boden

Boden's elegant embroidered cotton dressing gown is lightweight and perfect for the spring and summer months.

Soleia leopard print robe, £188, Desmond & Dempsey

If she loves a stylish print, treat her to Desmond & Dempsey's gorgeous lightweight robe. The 1950s-inspired Soleia print is iconic.

Cozy knit bouclé robe, £124, Net-a-Porter

Made from exceptionally soft bouclé with just the right amount of stretch, this Skims robe is so cosy. It pairs perfectly with the matching tank and pants set.

Joules Rita dressing gown, £29.96, Net-a-Porter

Stripes more her style? She'll love this soft fleece dressing gown from Joules.

The Plush Robe, £99, Bedfolk

Known for super comfortable bedding, Bedfolk also does robes and they're equally luxe. Using Aerospin technology, the fibres are spun with air which is how it achieves the incredible softness.

MORE: 25 incredible sales to shop this Mother's Day! From The White Company discounts to Boots offers and Amazon deals

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.