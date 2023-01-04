Kylie Minogue rocks flirty shimmering jumpsuit - and we are obsessed! The Can't Get You Out of My Head singer rung in the New Year at Atlantis, The Palm Dubai

Kylie Minogue made a stunning appearance on stage as she rang in the New Year in Dubai in front of a legion of adoring fans.

Serenading the crowd with some of her classics, the princess of pop dominated the limelight in a Barbie-pink jumpsuit which she teamed with gorgeous sparkly glitter boots.

The metallic ensemble flattered the singer perfectly, with a waist-cinching silhouette and a playful neckline. Its flattering fit-and-flare shape was formed by a waist belt and wide legs.

Kylie, 54, also slipped into an off-white sequin jumpsuit that was elevated further with a dreamy set of gold metallic boots from Sophie Webster. She opted for glam makeup in the form of smokey pink eyeshadow and winged eyeliner, plenty of highlighter and a glossy rose-coloured lip.

Earlier this week, Kylie took to the stage at Atlantis, The Palm to sing to lucky guests at the resort's world-famous gala dinner with a series of chart-topping hits from her timeless discography.

She delivered an electrifying set, delighting fans old and new with global hits like Can't Get You Out Of My Head and All The Lovers, while also treating guests to classics such as The Loco-Motion, staying true to her charismatic performance style.

Kylie's 60-minute set brought the house down in the run-up to the 2023 countdown, as guests flocked in from all corners of the world to be entertained by one of the all-time greatest pop stars.

Adding to the night's exciting atmosphere, Atlantis, The Palm lit up the skies in a myriad of colours during one of Dubai's largest and most stunning firework and pyrotechnic displays by Grucci, as guests watched in wonder from The Palm Beach.

