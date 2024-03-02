Kylie Minogue shows off her endless legs in form-fitting mini dress

Kylie Minogue's busy schedule always means plenty of gorgeous outfits, and the singer looked phenomenal as she posed in the most eye-catching yellow mini dress.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to share the gorgeous snapshot, Kylie, 55, wore the bright dress that featured pleated ruching beneath a matching yellow longline coat that she draped over her shoulders.

© Instagram Kylie looked amazing in the yellow outfit

The Padam Padam hitmaker accessorised with a pair of metallic heels, a pair of silver hoop earrings, and a silver bangle bracelet, while her hair was perfectly styled in soft waves that were swept to one side of her face. As for her makeup, Kylie opted for a glam look to match her outfit, with a smokey eye, a pair of false lashes, and a glossy pink lip.

The post comes ahead of her performance at the BRIT Awards on Saturday night, where Kylie is due to be presented with a Global Icon Award, as well as being nominated for International Artist.

© Getty Images Kylie will perform at the BRITS following her Vegas residency

Other artists that are due to perform at the annual ceremony include Dua Lipa, who is scheduled to open the show, Raye Jungle, Becky Hill, Tate McRae, Rema, and Chase & Status.

The ceremony will be held at the O2 Arena, and it will be hosted by Maya Jama, Roman Kemp, and Clara Amfo, with other guest presenters featuring throughout the night.

Kylie's yellow look isn't the first time the star has caught fans' attention with her bright outfits in recent weeks. To mark Valentine's Day last month Kylie looked incredible as she sported a red strapless mini dress that featured a fitted bodice and a unique ruffled trim. Posing on her bed for the mirror selfie, she captioned the post: "Just playing [heart emoji] Valentine's Day."

© Getty Kylie and Paul split in 2023

The Spinning Around singer is believed to be single after splitting with her ex-boyfriend Paul Solomons last year.