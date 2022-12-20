Kylie Minogue looks phenomenal as she sparkles in showstopping number The pop princess knows how to up the ante!

Kylie Minogue is no stranger to showstopping looks, and her latest ensemble has sent fans into a frenzy with its ultra-glam style.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 54-year-old looked flawless in her metallic one-shoulder dress as she posed for a glamourous photo.

She certainly nailed the festive look, teaming the slinky number - which featured a thigh-high slit and cinched-in detailing - with a strappy pair of heels and picture-perfect makeup.

In the post, in which Kylie was promoting her new zero per cent alcohol Sparkling Rosé, the singer also released images of herself looking stunning in a pale pink gown which boasted delicate floral appliques and fine stitching.

She teamed her statement number with a pearly-white manicure and opted for glam makeup in the form of black winged eyeliner, plenty of highlighter and a glossy nude lip.

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with one writing: "Ethereal queen!!" Another stated: "Gorgeous! Love the dress." A third post read: "Beautiful as always."

Kylie shared these new set of images on Instagram

Kylie will soon take to the stage as the headline act at Atlantis, The Palm's legendary New Year's Eve Gala Dinner. In the lead-up to the 2023 countdown, she will entertain guests with global anthems such as Can't Get You Out Of My Head and All The Lovers as well as classics such as The Loco-Motion.

The international pop superstar has sold more than 80 million albums worldwide and in 2020, made UK chart history by becoming the first female solo artist to claim number one albums in five consecutive decades.

Kylie has multiple awards and accolades to her name, including three BRIT Awards, two MTV Music Awards, a Grammy, and in 2007 was officially anointed Kylie Minogue OBE.

