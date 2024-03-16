Kylie Minogue, 55, commands attention in ravishing outfit that might be her most daring to date

Kylie Minogue blew fans away with her album Tension, which was released last year and proved that she was still on top of her game after a decades-long career.

During the week, the 55-year-old released the music video for her single Dance Alone, and the star wowed in one of her most daring outfits to date. Alongside a drone, Kylie posed in a majestic purple gown that featured slits that went all the way, exposing her toned legs.

The bold outfit also featured knee-high boots and a sheer cape that gave the ensemble an ethereal quality as Kylie strutted forward, resembling a goddess.

In her caption, the Padam Padam hitmaker enthused: "I just wanna dance aDRONE!!!! The Dance Alone music video is out nowww."

Kylie dazzled in the sensational look View post on Instagram

We've always been obsessed with Kylie's incredible looks and the star looked so glamorous when she made an appearance at the BRIT Awards earlier in the month, where she awarded with the Global Icon award before performing a medley of her greatest hits.

The star had all eyes on her as she stepped out in a chic black strapless dress with a velvet corset and a floor-length ruffled skirt. Posing for photographers, the star looked radiant in the quirky gown, which tapered in at the ankles revealing her elegant sparkly ankle straps on her pointed-toe heels.

© getty Kylie was a vision at the BRIT Awards

Ahead of the ceremony, the star said: "I am beyond thrilled to be honoured with the Global Icon Award and to be joining a roll call of such incredible artists. The UK has always been a home from home, so the BRITs have a very special place in my heart."

In an interview with Marie Claire in 2018, the musician revealed that her fashion sense always changes depending on the situation. "It depends what it's for," the star explained. "It's incredible how a piece can shine on stage when beforehand you'd look in the mirror and think 'OMG, it's too much!'

© Getty Images The singer shared some fashion tips

"If I'm going on a date, I will try and wear a mid-length slip dress and sharpen it with a jacket, something easy. I also love satin lace-up ankle boots with the toes out. But throughout the day, I'm so lazy! I'll still wear jeans, trainers and a singlet or denim shirt with either a hat or a topknot."

