Kylie Minogue, 55, is a total vixen in daring see-through outfit

Kylie Minogue has not been slowing down lately, and the busy popstar turned heads on Saturday when she posed in one of her most eye-catching outfits to date.

As the star posed in what appeared to be a backstage area she wore a stunning sheer piece which showcased her beautifully toned legs. Underneath her outfit was a black mini-dress and the singer paired this with a black puffer jacket and strappy heels. Kylie's magical blonde hair cascaded down her shoulder as she smiled into the distance.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kylie Minogue commands attention in show-stealing silver dress

In her caption, the 55-year-old joked: "When it's hot AND cold all at the same time … SORTED!"

In an interview with Marie Claire in 2018, the Padam Padam hitmaker revealed that her fashion sense always changes depending on the situation. "It depends what it's for," the star explained. "It's incredible how a piece can shine on stage when beforehand you'd look in the mirror and think 'OMG, it's too much!'

Kylie looked ravishing in the head-turning look View post on Instagram

"If I'm going on a date, I will try and wear a mid-length slip dress and sharpen it with a jacket, something easy. I also love satin lace-up ankle boots with the toes out. But throughout the day, I'm so lazy! I'll still wear jeans, trainers and a singlet or denim shirt with either a hat or a topknot."

Kylie also revealed that she lives by a very simple, and relatable, style motto, quipping: "The simpler, the better."

© Instagram Kylie always has the best outfits

Earlier in the month, Kylie made sure she was the centre of attention at the Recording Academy and Clive Davis' Salute To Industry Icons pre-Grammy gala, arriving in a futuristic black mini by London-based fashion designer David Koma.

With an elegant cut-out across the décolletage, embellished with a serpentine-like metallic detailing, Kylie's black mini dress was perfection on her petite silhouette. The Queen of Pop slipped into towering Dolce & Gabbana platform heels in metallic silver and wore her signature beachy blonde hair in voluminous waves.

© Gilbert Flores Kylie and Shania shared an unexpected moment in the spotlight

It wasn't just her outfit that caused a stir on the red carpet, however. In a surprise moment, the singer shared the spotlight with the 'Queen of Country', Shania Twain.

WOW: Kylie Minogue shows off bronzed figure in sensational mini dress in unexpected colour

PHOTOS: Kylie Minogue dazzles in glittering feathered mini dress

Shania looked equally mesmerising in a modish metallic co-ord. Dressed in all-over gold, the Man! I Feel Like a Woman singer donned a power suit reminiscent of liquid metal, teaming her silhouette-skimming number with a studded black cowboy hat like a true country star.