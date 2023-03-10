Heidi Klum wows fans as she unites with Livia Firth to warn of the 'dangerous moment we live in' The event honored positive forces in fashion and entertainment

Green is the new gold! As Oscars weekend begins Livia Firth, Heidi Klum, Jerry Hall and Georgia May Jagger, Cate Blanchett, and Trudie Styler walked the nature-themed carpet for the first Green Carpet Fashion Awards in Los Angeles.

Honoring positive forces in fashion and entertainment, including Tom Ford, the intimate event saw Livia, 53, wear a beloved black column dress by Alexander McQueen, with gold wing detailing at the hips, that she has worn many times in the past. Heidi, meanwhile, wore a pair of denim Daisy Duke shorts that appeared upcycled with a silk flag, and a cropped houndstooth blazer. The 49-year-old model and TV host wore her blonde hair in loose waves.

Inside the dinner, Annie Lennox and Edward Enniful were joined by Jodie Turner-Smith where the conversation turned to the importance of remembering fashion is not frivolous; Fashion and its supply chain is the third largest polluting industry in the world.

"We live in a dangerous moment because there is huge greenwashing, and I fear the conversation is going to become dilated, and no longer meaningful," Livia told HELLO!, as you can see in the video below where she calls on everyone to "stay vigilant".

Greenwashing refers to brands that intend to pull the wool over your eyes concerning their ecological impact via crafty diversion tactics.

Young leaders honored at the event included 2023 Nobel Peace Prize nominee Vanessa Nakate, Vivienne Westwood's granddaughter and model Cora Corré, UN Secretary-General special advisor Sophia Kianni, and environmental and human rights activist Helena Gualinga.

Marvel actor Simu Liu was one of the co-chairs, along with Bridgerton's Simone Ashley.

"It's incredibly important no matter what discipline you fall in - entertainment, politics, or fashion- to commit to building a bright and better future for everyone. We all know many of the problems that plague the fashion word when it comes to sustainability, and tonight is about celebrating the rebels and game changers, the people who are really at the forefront of trying to make fashion more sustainable," he shared with HELLO!

He also praised the current Asian actors who are spearheading an incredible year of representation for the Asian-American Pacific Islander community.

"It's incredible just watching that whole team. Michelle [Yeoh] I know very well, she was wonderful and kind in the time we spent together, an amazing and warm friend," he said; Michelle and Simu starred together in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

"But seeing that cast and crew absolutely obliterate every single awards show that they go to? It's hard to quantify the amount of pride I feel watching that. At the end of the day what translates and what people relate to is the strength of the story, and it truly is an incredible movie and I am a proud fan watching happily from the sidelines."

