Heidi Klum is all legs in revealing mini dress for jaw-dropping new appearance

Heidi Klum put her supermodel physique front and center at The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA 5th Annual Emmy Nominees Night in LA on Friday.

The AGT star, 51, looked sensational in a sparkling gold, brown, and black mini dress that showcased her endlessly long legs.

The tiny dress also boasted large cut-outs which exposed the sides of Heidi's bare chest and her toned arms.

Upping the glamour, Heidi wore her blonde hair down in a sleek, straight style and rocked a smokey eye, bronzed cheeks, and glossy nude lips.

Adding more height to her statuesque frame, she wore a pair of open-toed black heels and carried a matching clutch.

Heidi joined several other celebrities, including Abbott Elementary actress Quinta Brunson, at the West Hollywood event ahead of the 76th Annual Emmy Awards taking place on September 15.

Heidi's stunning appearance comes after she celebrated her oldest son Henry's 19th birthday.

To mark the occasion, Heidi shared an emotional throwback of an adorable young Henry celebrating his 11th birthday with friends in school.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Yes my beautiful Henry. Happy birthday to youuuuuuuu. I love you with all my heart. Yipppppiiii happy 19th birthday."

The moment was bittersweet for the mom-of-four as it was Henry's first birthday since leaving the family home for college.

Henry graduated from high school earlier this year, with his family proudly attending the ceremony to cheer him on.

"CONGRATULATIONS HENRY," Heidi captioned a clip from his graduation ceremony. "We are all sooo proud of you. You did it my beautiful boy. College here we come! SHINE BRIGHT."

Alongside Henry Heidi is mom to son Johan, 17, and daughters Lou, 14, and Leni, 20. She shares her children with her ex-husband, Seal.

Seal met Heidi when she was just two weeks pregnant with Leni, whose biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. The singer went on to officially adopt her in 2009.

Speaking about Seal becoming Leni's legal father, Flavio told the Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera back in 2016: "Leni is my natural daughter, but the three of us calmly agreed that it made the most sense that he adopt her because a child needs to grow up in a family."

Seal has praised Flavio's decision to sign over his parental duties, previously telling People: "Anyone can father a child. Big deal. Raising the child is the key."

He added: "Flavio has no contact with Leni. That's not because he's a bad person. I actually think he's great in many ways, because a selfish man might want to disrupt the child's set-up, and he's clearly not a selfish man. He obviously sees the set-up and leaves it alone."

Seal and Heidi split in 2012, and their divorce was finalized in 2014, but despite their marriage breaking down, their children have always been their top priority.

"When I said 'yes' I meant yes forever," she previously said on Today. "Unfortunately, that was not the case."

She added: "You try to do your best to keep your children as happy as possible and keep them as grounded and loved most as possible."