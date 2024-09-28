Heidi Klum rocks major transformation as she makes incredible return to the runway

Heidi Klum showed off a brand-new look as she made a sensational return to the runway on Friday.

The AGT judge, 51, has been in the fashion industry for three decades but she made her official Paris Fashion Week debut, storming the catwalk in Vetements' Spring/Summer 2025 show.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Heidi Klum and daughter Lou show off their runway-ready walks

Heidi looked just as confident on the runway as she always has and sported an edgy look that saw her rocking a new set of bangs.

The German supermodel wore a custom, all-black ensemble that consisted of leather pants, a tight T-shirt with 'Polizei' – German for police – emblazoned across the chest, an oversized, floor-sweeping trench coat, and a pair of pointed toe boots.

Heidi's blonde locks were styled in shoulder-length curls with face-framing wispy bangs.

Heidi was thrilled with her runway return and shared a clip from her walk on Instagram, proudly writing: "@vetements_official Thank you Guram for including me in your Show. I loved it and I love YOU."

© Getty Images Heidi looked edgy in a custom look from Vetements

Speaking about the show, Heidi told Women's Wear Daily that creative director Guram Gvasalia "told me not to smile, which I knew in any case, but I guess he was worried that I would smile."

She added: "The music was amazing and gave this cool German underground vibe to the show."

© Getty Images Heidi debuted a new set of bangs

Heidi has been busy while in Paris and on Monday she made an appearance on the runway for "Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris – Walk Your Worth," a show that also featured Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Eva Longoria, Jane Fonda and Andie MacDowell.

Heidi oozed confidence as she slipped into a black PVC dress that hugged her incredible physique and featured thin straps and an ultra-flattering square neckline.

© Getty Images Heidi looked confident as she stormed the runway

The dramatic gown boasted a snatched upper half with a billowing skirt from below Heidi's knee.

The globally renowned model made the most of this dazzling feature, picking up her skirt as she strutted down the catwalk, exposing her elegant black pointed-toe heels.

© Getty Images Heidi made her official Paris Fashion Week debut walking for Vetements

Keeping it classic with her accessories for the show, Heidi opted for a dazzling diamond choker and statement diamond earrings.

As for her hair and makeup, the mom-of-four left her picture-perfect honey-blonde locks to flow freely past her shoulders, styled immaculately straight.

Her camera-ready makeup was equally flawless, comprising smokey black eyeliner, subtle brushes of rosy blusher, and nude pink lipstick.

The event, which is partnered with Paris Fashion Week but not an official fashion show, celebrates "women's empowerment, inclusion, and sisterhood".



© Getty Images Heidi looked gorgeous in her PVC dress walking for 'Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris'

"One of my most fun fashion week memories was from this Monday when I did the L'Oréal Paris show. I love that we all got together to celebrate diversity and girl power," she told WWD.

"Also, at the show we were all given roses to throw out at the end, I threw my rose, and my husband (Tom Kaulitz) caught it, so that was so special, and I will always remember it."

© Heidi Klum Instagram Heidi with her husband Tom (R) and his twin brother

Heidi has been happily married to Tokio Hotel rocker, Tom since 2019. They recently rang in his 35th birthday which he shares with his twin brother, Bill.

Heidi celebrated both of them with a post featuring the brothers. She wrote: "LOVES OF MY LIFE. 35 Years young. HAPPY BIRTHDAY."