Best lucky charm jewelry to bring you good vibes only

No matter who you are, all of us can use some good luck charms in our lives! Who doesn’t love good vibes?

A-listers are big fans of lucky jewelry, from Jennifer Aniston and her luxury wishbone necklace to Carrie Bradshaw's horseshoe charm worn on Sex and the City by Sarah Jessica Parker.

Then there's also Meghan Markle's evil eye looks – just one of the Duchess' many pieces to fend off negative vibes – and Princess Kate's lucky jewelry, from shamrocks to her $115 healing rose crystal earrings.

Celebrity and royals love lucky jewelry: clockwise from top, Carrie Bradshaw's horseshoe necklace; Mindy Kaling's wishbone charm; Princess Kate's lucky shamrocks and Meghan Markle's evil eye

There are so many stylish options out there, and we've rounded up some of our favorites!

Lucky Shamrocks

Shamrocks are known as a perennial good luck charm, whether for St Patrick’s Day or all year round. And you can find the lucky symbol on pendant necklaces, rings and bracelets both in budget stores and luxury jewelers.

Tous Good Vibes clover earrings, $335, TOUS

Enamel Mini Pendant, $25 (WAS $69), Kate Spade Surprise

Lucky Horseshoe necklaces

Another ancient symbol is the horseshoe, which also just happens to be a timeless style statement! Carrie Bradshaw famously wore a sparkling $2,400 diamond horseshoe necklace from jeweller Lizzie Scheck on the show.

Diamond Horseshoe 18" Pendant Necklace, $99 (WAS $250), Macy's

We’ve found slightly more affordable versions of the lucky talisman, which promises to bring both good fortune and protection from evil.

Sterling silver hammered horseshoe necklace, $39, Amazon Handmade

Evil eye

The evil eye symbol can be found everywhere from history and movies to pop culture, and A-listers like Meghan Markle swear by evil eye jewellery to fend off bad vibes.

ADORNIA 14K gold-plated Swarovski crystal evil eye ring, $19.98 (WAS $140), Nordstrom Rack

The ancient Greek symbol will supposedly protect you from curses and especially jealous haters who are giving you – what else? – the evil eye.

Jennifer Zeuner 'Cassia' gold-plated evil eye necklace, $158.40 (WAS $264), Saks Fifth Avenue

Wishbone charms

According to the myth, if you break a wishbone with someone, the person who gets the bigger half wins! But a wishbone charm will last forever and hopefully bring you all the luck you'll need (and it's animal-friendly, too.)

14k gold wishbone necklace, from $151 (WAS $215), Etsy

You can shop celebrity-loved Jennifer Meyer's look, or check out places like Etsy for similar styles.

Jennifer Meyer mini wishbone necklace, $380, Net a Porter

Rose quartz bracelets

Monica Vinader Siren rose quartz bracelet, $275, Nordstrom

If you want to be lucky in love you’ll want to consider wearing rose quartz jewelry. Stars from Kate Hudson to Katy Perry swear by the love-inducing gorgeous pink crystal, which is meant to restore harmony in all the realms of amour: relationships, friendships and self love, too.

Rose quartz bracelet, $15.99, Amazon

If you have a lower jewelry budget, Amazon Handmade is a great place to look for unique crystal jewelry.

Amethyst jewelry

Natural amethyst earrings, $9.99, Amazon Handmade

Amethyst is the best crystal for all round internal and external good vibrations, channeling guidance, calm and intuition. As amethyst fan Lucy Hale once said: “Basically, amethyst is the most positive stone there is, so if you put them in your house, they’re supposed to generate good energy.”

Vertical raw amethyst ring, $45.67 (WAS $60.90), Etsy

And if you wear it as jewelry you can bring that positive energy with you!

