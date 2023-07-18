Today star Savannah Guthrie is ethereal in gorgeous green summer dress

Today Show star Savannah Guthrie looked incredible in a gorgeous pastel green summer dress in a photo posted on her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

In the snap, Savannah looked effortlessly glamorous as she waved to fans standing in the Today plaza outside Studio 1A.

The button-down dress, which featured a belt at the waist and a collared neck, was worn by the star during Monday's episode of the popular NBC morning show.

While Savannah is a familiar face on the Today Show desk, which she sits on alongside her co-star Hoda Kotb, the 51-year-old has been in and out of the studio in recent weeks.

© @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie looked gorgeous in green

Most recently, Savannah spent a few days in London, where she attended the British Summer Time ball to watch singer Bruce Springsteen perform on stage.

The journalist marked the occasion with a post to Instagram, sharing a star-studded photo of herself posing with Roger Federer and Jon Bon Jovi. She penned in the caption: "That one time in London."

© NBC Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie posed for photos with fans in the plaza

Savannah's trip to London took place during her week away from Today following the Fourth of July holiday to spend quality time with her family.

Viewers of the show may also remember that Savannah jetted off to Paris for an assignment and reported from the city ahead of next year's 2024 Summer Olympics, which will be hosted in the French capital.

She also flew to London in May for NBC's coverage of King Charles' coronation.

© @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie posed for a snap with Roger Federer and Jon Bon Jovi in London

Hoda and Savannah have made a great team on The Today Show ever since they started hosting together in 2017. The pair have been very open about their off-screen friendship and how grateful they are to have each other's support.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Savannah said of her relationship with Hoda: "I know we feel grateful for this partnership and getting to come and do a job that is literally fun and to get to do it with a good friend who you trust so much and to just hold hands and get to do this together every morning - I never get over that.

"I still can't believe it came true," she added.

© NBC Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have co-hosted the show since 2017

Hoda has also looked to Savannah for support over the years and previously told Good Housekeeping: "I have some nights where I really messed up and I know I did.

"And I come in the next morning [thinking], I feel terrible for what I did. What was I thinking? Why did I think that was going to work? They went to bed crying. Like, I don't want that to be me. But then I talk to Savannah. She'll say, 'That was my Wednesday,' it makes you feel less alone."