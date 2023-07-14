Dylan Dreyer wows in cropped top and low-rise skirt during time away from Today

The Today host is a long way from the New York NBC studios

Dylan Dreyer was west coast chic on Thursday when she was photographed in an ab-baring outfit during a break from her golf tournament in Nevada.

The Today meteorologist is currently competing in The American Century Championship, far away from her role on the NBC morning show.

Dylan looked tanned, toned and relaxed as she posed for a photo alongside some of her fellow celebrity golfers in a snapshot which was shared by Larry the Cable Guy on Instagram.

She'd hung up her collared golfing shirt in favor of a cute, cropped T-shirt which she'd teamed with a low-rise, long skirt and a denim jacket.

Dylan also shared the photo on her Instagram stories, much to the delight of her fans. While she jetted to the event by herself on Wednesday, her husband, Brian Fichera - who supports Dylan as her caddy - wasn't far behind her.

He arrived safely on Friday and shared his excitement at being in Tahoe on social media.

The pair make a great team and while it's not clear if they've left their three boys, Rusty, one, Oliver, three, and Calvin, six, back in New York, or if they've joined them, they'll enjoy working together during their mini-break.

Earlier this year, Dylan competed in the Hilton Grand Vacations’ 2023 Tournament of Champions with Brian once again by her side as her caddy.

At the time, the mom-of-three sat down with HELLO! for an exclusive chat and shared sweet details of how he supports her on the green.

"It's really fun for him to be my caddy," she revealed. "He is truly my biggest fan. If I make a good shot, he's the first to jump up and down for me.

"He knows me so if I'm having a good round, he knows how to keep it going. He also knows how to snap me out of a bad round. He's the perfect caddy because he's in my head and he gets my mind right. Brian knows how to make me feel better."

Dylan is passionate about playing golf, but confessed she doesn't get much time to practice with her hectic schedule and busy homelife.

"Here's the problem when you have three kids and you live in New York City and it's January. There hasn't been a whole lot of golf in my life recently," she added at the time.

Dylan's feet have barely touched the ground in recent weeks as she's been jetting off here, there and everywhere for work.

Whether it's reporting on Royal Ascot in the UK, filming in Hawaii or delivering the weather report in Studio 1A, Dylan always does it with a smile.

As well as working on the Third Hour of Today, Dylan has many side gigs, including NBC's Earth Odyssey, which she has been hosting since 2019. She also hosts an award-winning Instagram cooking show with her oldest son called Cooking with Cal.