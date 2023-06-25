Dylan Dreyer turns heads in hot pink figure-hugging dress - see latest Royal Ascot appearance

The Today host served yet another stunning look while at Royal Ascot in the UK

Dylan Dreyer’s UK trip looks set to be her most stylish week yet thanks to her latest Royal Ascot look.

The Today meteorologist is currently on assignment in the UK, swapping New York for the British countryside, and has been serving look after look as she fits right in with Royal Ascot racegoers, including Princess Kate and Princess Beatrice.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer embraced Barbie pink at Royal Ascot

Dylan’s latest ensemble didn’t disappoint. The mum-of-three looked like royalty herself in a figure-hugging Barbie pink dress, with cape sleeves and a v-neckline as she posed with a friend.

She carried the pink theme through to her headwear, with a chic pink and blue netted hat.

The non-stop nature of the event was clearly getting to Dylan – well her feet anyway, as the 41-year-old had traded in her heeled court shoes for a pair of white sneakers. We don't blame her!

SEE THE PICS: Dylan Dreyer wows in striped swimsuit while on vacation

Dylan flew in to the UK earlier this week to cover the event, which has seen her join royalty including King Charles, Queen Camilla and Zara Tindall at the annual racing event.

© Dylan Dreyer Dylan holds plate of fish and chips at Ascot

Upon arrival at Royal Ascot, Dylan shared a snapshot of herself at the historic racecourse. Wearing a pretty white floral wrap dress and red, white and blue netted hat, she wrote: “It’s that time of year!!! Hats, dresses, fish and chips, horse racing. Royal Ascot in full swing!!”



And Dylan's been embracing all things with British, dining on fish and chips and snacking on Cadbury's chocolate Twirl Bites. "I've never eaten anything like it," she said to camera. "It's absolutely delicious, I can't stop. I'm eating them like potato chips!"

Dylan Dreyer is a doting mom to three young sons

There’s no surprise that the news anchor has been missing her family, including husband Brian Fichera and her three sons, Calvin, six, Oliver, three, and one-year-old Rusty.

© Instagram/Dylan Dreyer Dylan Dreyer's son looked adorable with his Ascot cup

Dylan shared a sweet tribute to her youngest tot Rusty, who was getting into the Ascot spirit in his own way. The adorable baby was grinning from ear to ear, with his hand dipped into an Ascot-logo cup. “Rusty knows what’s up” she captioned the post.

It’s been a whirlwind week for Dylan, who confessed she almost didn’t make it in time for her segment on The Today Show following her hectic travel plans. Dylan shared that she had only just returned from Hawaii when she jetted off to compete in a golf tournament in Connecticut, before heading to the UK hours later.

Dylan Dreyer with husband Brian Fichera in the airport lounge

She's set to rejoin her The Today Show colleagues including Hoda Kotb, Carson Daly and Savannah Guthrie once back in the US.

Read more HELLO! US stories here