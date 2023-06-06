Today's Savannah Guthrie unveils bold transformation during live show as she gears up for cushy new gig

Monday morning's edition of Today had a sprinkle of French chic as host Savannah Guthrie unveiled a stylish transformation ahead of her much-anticipated new assignment in Paris next year.

The on-air announcement of her European stint covering the Olympics was accompanied by a spirited crowd and her co-hosts voicing their encouragement.

In a video shared on Today's Instagram, Savannah radiated a cosmopolitan air as she donned a fashionable blue jacket and beret. The air was abuzz with excitement as she declared she was bringing the Today show to the City of Lights in 2024.

The news of her Parisian gig was discussed during a segment last week, and reaffirmed on the Today Twitter with the caption: "Savannah is heading to Paris to kick-off our countdown to the #Paris2024 Summer Olympics!"

Her co-host Craig Melvin queried in jest whether she would return, when the 51-year-old admitted she had drawn "the greatest straw on earth" when chosen to embark on a journey to Paris, heralding the morning show's anticipation of the Summer Games.

Savannah's co-host, Hoda Kotb, 58, didn't hold back her envy, admitting, "We're kind of jealous, Craig and I."

Unable to contain her thrill, Savannah replied, "To quote the Pointer Sisters, 'I'm so excited and I just can't hide it.'"

© Today Show Savannah tells her co hosts Hoda and Craig she's off to Paris

She went on to share a glimpse of what viewers can expect from her Parisian adventure, saying: "We are going to bring y'all a behind-the-scenes look at how France and Paris are preparing.

“We'll take you inside some of the country's most iconic landmarks. We'll be joined live by some Team USA hopefuls; some names you know and some names you need to know."

Hoda couldn't hide her excitement, responding with an envious: "Oh, fun!"

© NBC Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will be hosting a new gig

Adding more fuel to the fire of anticipation, Savannah teased, "Guys, I will investigate different rosés," before dropping another enticing reveal: "We're going to check out the French Open with John McEnroe." The news had Craig shouting: "Oh my God!" Savannah, revelling in the excitement, simply grinned, "Guys it's going to be lit!"

A playful exchange followed, with Craig asking: "Are you coming back?" and Hoda predicting: "She'll be like, 'I'll stay here.'"

Aside from the alluring Parisian escapade, Savannah and Hoda have been selected by NBC executives to present an inspiring special outside their daily morning show.

Fellow Today host Carson Daly revealed that Savannah and Hoda would be anchoring a primetime NBC special, honoring celebrities for their acts of kindness.

© Getty Images Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on the Today Show

Carson announced the honorees for NBC's Inspiring America: The Inspiration List for 2023 during his regular Today segment, Pop Start. The special is set to pay tribute to luminaries such as country music star Reba McEntire, NBA icon LeBron James, and Hollywood actress Eva Longoria, amongst others.

Hoda admitted to having a heartfelt conversation with Eva Longoria, speaking about the actress's support for Latina businesswomen. Meanwhile, Savannah interviewed Susan Burton, a remarkable woman aiding formerly incarcerated women to start anew.

