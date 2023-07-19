Loose Women's Denise Welch sparks comments with 'hot' swimsuit photo

TV presenter and actress Denise Welch has an enviable swimsuit collection that she showcases whenever she gets the chance – as she did on social media on Wednesday.

The star took to Twitter, where she posted a photo of herself wearing a bright and bold one-piece as she stretched her toned legs in front of her and turned her head towards the sun.

WATCH: Denise Welch faces fears during wellness break

The blonde beauty, 65, wore a bold red lip in the snapshot, which was taken as she perched on the edge of a small table in a garden, surrounded by leafy green plants.

READ: Loose Women's health hacks for staying fit at 50 and beyond: Ruth Langsford, Nadia Sawalha and more

The mum-of-two captioned the image: "And before you ask… yes I do always sunbathe perched on the edge of a small table using my husband's shirt as a tablecloth!! Who doesn't!!!

© Instagram Denise looked stunning in her holiday snapshot

"Anyway there's only time for 3 minutes a day sunbathing as it's soooo… hot!!! "But we're in a beautiful boutique hotel and it's a great excuse to do nothing but lie around, get massages, read and eat!! Bliss. @lincolntownley @the_village_hotel_and_spa @lighterlife #malta."

© Getty Denise is enjoying her holiday with husband Lincoln Townley

Her fans went wild for the glamorous picture, with actress and comedian Daisy May Cooper posting heart-eyes and fire emojis and commenting: "Those legs!" Other followers added their own compliments, including: "Looking good Denise x," "Sooo Hot xx," "Just wonderful," and: "Stunningly beautiful Denise".

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The star is a Loose Women regular

Another commented: "Enjoy, we were in Malta last week for the first time, on a cruise. Gorgeous place!"

The star has been taking some well-deserved time off, although ITV viewers recently expressed concern that Denise may have left Loose Women, like her former colleague Carol McGiffin.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Denise is no stranger to a wellness break

However, Denise set her fans straight and thanked them for their concern in a heartfelt Instagram post. Looking ultra-glamorous with a full set of fluttery lash extensions, Denise addressed her absence from the show in a video shared to the social media site.

© Getty The presenter and actress at an outdoor red carpet

She said: "Today, on my 65th birthday, I want to say thank you in advance for all the lovely messages and comments that I've received.

"I'm going off on a little adventure for a couple of weeks so I'm going to be off here and off my phone. I don't quite know how I'm going to cope, but I'm going to give it a try, so don't think I have disappeared. It's just a temporary little holiday and I'll be back soon."

© Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Denise during an appearance on Loose Women

She reassured her followers she wouldn't be alone, adding: "I'm going to be with my hubby, so we're both off an adventure," before adding that as well as the day being her birthday, it was also the anniversary of her mother Annie's death.

© Shutterstock Denise and Lincoln tied the knot in 2013

"For those missing their mums, I'm thinking of you. It's a full circle. She brought me into the world on the 22nd of May and she left the world holding mine and my sister's hand on the 22nd of May, so it's a celebration of life as well."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Denise is enjoying her summer break from presenting

Denise's followers sent their admiration for her break from her phone, commenting: "Being off your phone for 2 weeks will be an adventure in itself!" and: "I'm sure all eyes on you doesn’t help, so relax, enjoy your adventure – and one day at a time!"