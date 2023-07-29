Sofia Vergara, 51, looks incredible in sheer leopard print dress and lace bra

The America's Got Talent judge announced her divorce from Joe Manganiello on July 17

Sofia Vergara has proven that she's putting her best foot forward since she announced her divorce from Joe Manganiello earlier this month, and the Modern Family actress looked better than ever as she posed for Instagram in a sheer printed dress.

The 51-year-old was the epitome of glamour on Friday in a Dolce & Gabbana button-up shirt dress which showed off her lacey black bra. Accessorizing to perfection, Sofia styled the look with a pair of sparkling statement earrings and two oversized silver rings.

© Instagram Sofia looked stunning in the striking printed dress

As for her makeup, Sofia highlighted her stunning features with a stroke of brown eyeshadow and a smokey eyeliner, a touch of rosy blush, and matte pink lipstick to complete the look.

Sharing the gorgeous mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories, Sofia captioned the post: "Pura @dolcegabbana. Night."

Sofia Vergara's rise to fame

Sofia and Joe confirmed their divorce on July 17 after seven years of marriage. In a statement to Page Six, the former couple said: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

The America's Got Talent judge was seen vacationing in Italy with friends when the news of the pair's separation was announced. Sofia shared a series of stunning photos during her trip, including a carousel of photos as she posed in a blue swimsuit whilst soaking up the sun.

Sofia captioned the post: "Last days of vacay! Even when you're so hot I love you Ravello!!!"

Fans rushed to the comments to have their say on the post, and one follower wrote: "I can't believe you are 51." Another penned: "Body goals! HOT HOT."

