Kelly Clarkson makes huge move that will impact her children and professional life

Kelly Clarkson's talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, has been a hit for the NBCUniversal network for the entirety of its four season run, and it's building up to a big change.

The show has, over its past seasons, filmed its premiere weeks in New York City while maintaining a consistent production schedule in Hollywood for the rest.

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson makes emotional acceptance speech at The People's Choice Awards

However, for its upcoming fifth installment, the show will be switching gears and moving production for the entirety of the season to the Big Apple.

According to Variety, an NBCUniversal spokesperson has confirmed that the show will move filming to 30 Rockefeller Plaza, the home of some of the network's most beloved shows such as its late night fare and Saturday Night Live.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson's then-and-now photos leave fans saying the same thing

MORE: Kelly Clarkson's photo with former mother-in-law Reba McEntire has fans saying the same thing

In fact, the network is going all out for its move, with an impressive new studio space to be built for the show, which will film in its iconic Studio 6A.

The shift might represent a big change personally for the 41-year-old as well, who juggles professional commitments in Los Angeles with her idyllic home life with kids River, eight, and Remington, six, shared with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

© Getty Images The Kelly Clarkson Show is moving production to New York for its following season

While Kelly has spent large chunks of time in New York in the past, this would represent a more significant move to the city from her Texas roots.

The announcement comes on the heels of a big sweep for the show, which picked up 11 nods for the upcoming Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson celebrates 41st birthday with 'one of the greatest gifts in my life'

MORE: Kelly Clarkson's legal battle against ex Brandon Blackstock's family proceeds further

It was revealed that the show had picked up two main nominations for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host for the singer, her fourth in a row since the NBC show's 2019 premiere.

Where it really shone, however, was the Creative Arts and Lifestyle categories, picking up nine nods, the most this year, including camera editing, hairstyling & makeup, and direction.

© Getty Images "The Kelly Clarkson Show" has won 13 Daytime Emmys over its three-season run

Over its previous three seasons, the show has emerged as quite a juggernaut, winning 13 Daytime Emmys, with Kelly triumphing in her category three years in a row.

The American Idol winner couldn't contain her excitement in a video posted to her show's Instagram, shouting out each member in her team while at a taping for the show.

MORE: Why Kelly Clarkson will leave family home with children behind this summer

MORE: Kelly Clarkson's show brings fans to tears with emotional tribute following sudden death

"We got nominated 11 times!" she enthused. "Everyone is so fun! Thank you so much for the nomination."

She then proceeded to cheer on each individual nominee as all of their recognitions were read out with applause in the background from her studio audience and team.

"HIGH FIVE!! Honored to be nominated for 11 #DaytimeEmmys and so proud of our entire team! Thank you," the message alongside her video read.

One of the makeup artists on her team showed her appreciation by commenting on her post: "SO proud of our ENTIRE TEAM!!!! Bravo @kellyclarksonshow!!! SO honored to work with ALL of you!!!" while Hannah Waddingham enthusiastically commented: "OH YES YOU DIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIID-UH!"

Check out The Kelly Clarkson Show over the years in photos below:

© Getty Images The Kelly Clarkson Show hosted virtually

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.