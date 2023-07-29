Strictly's Katya Jones displays endless legs in tiny shorts – and they're so toned!

Katya Jones vowed to buy no new clothes in 2019 – and four years later her commitment to second-hand shopping is still going strong.

The Strictly Come Dancing star took to Instagram on Friday to show off a collection of pre-loved clothes she has bought from resale sites recently, and she looked incredible in every single item.

WATCH: Katya Jones shares her genius upcycling clothing hacks

One photo saw the professional dancer posing for a mirror selfie in a lift and her incredibly toned legs stole the show in a pair of tiny black shorts she snapped up from online marketplace Vinted.

Another photo also put her endlessly long legs front and centre in a patterned mini dress that boasted spaghetti straps and a ruffled hem. A third image saw Katya rocking a white Fila tennis outfit that highlighted her tiny waist and sculpted abs.

Captioning the carousel of photos, Katya penned: "Most recent second-hand purchases. Which one is your favourite? 1. Tennis dress @vinted 2. Dress @crukshops + shoes @vinted 3. Skirt @crukshops 4. Fila tennis outfit @vinted 5. Shorts @vinted 6. Flared trousers @depop 7. Leather skirt @depop 8. Yellow shirt @bbcmorninglive second-hand rack."

© Instagram Katya's legs look so toned in her tiny shorts

Her followers raced to share their opinion on her stunning ensembles, with one commenting: "ALL of them my second-hand QUEEN!!!!"

A second said: "Number 7 for sure - the skirt is super cute! But then they are all great so props to you for encouraging we are more sustainable with our clothing choices." A third added: "Beautiful, as always, in all of them, Katya. My favourite is the Fila set, as the white looks so fresh against your tan."

© Instagram Katya looked gorgeous in her mini dress

Back in 2021, Katya spoke exclusively to HELLO! about her decision to stop buying new clothes and revealed how her approach to shopping helped her focus on her mental well-being.

"I stopped buying clothes – I made a pledge in July 2019. So, one year of not buying clothes but then I went on for even longer than that," she explained. "After that I think I only bought maybe four or five items."

© Instagram Katya rocked tennis whites she picked up from Vinted

Asked what the first thing she treated herself to was, Katya replied: "A pair of second-hand shoes were the first things I bought." She added: "My shopping habits are really changing my mentality and I thought, 'Right, well here's a dress, I'm definitely going to wear this many times.' It was good quality, not a fast-fashion piece.

© Instagram Katya modelled several new second-items, including this leather skirt from Depop

"The experience has definitely changed a lot of my habits, mentality. I don't need any more clothes, in fact, I'm trying to get rid of things and send them to charities and sell them. I was always into my fashion, and I was a proper shopaholic because clothes have become so accessible.

"My fashion is quite flamboyant. The moment I pledged to stop buying anything, it was kind of out of curiosity."