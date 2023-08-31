Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amal Clooney looks absolutely sensational in bridal gown for magical moment with husband George Clooney - see the pictures
Amal Clooney looks absolutely sensational in blush ball gown for magical moment with husband George Clooney in Venice

Amal, 45, and George have made Italy their home

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the DVF Awards 2023
Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca LewisReporterLos Angeles

The ultimate A-List! George and Amal Clooney were the dictionary definition of glamour on Thursday August 31 when the pair took over Venice, Italy. 

Amal, 45, was honored at the DVF Awards and for the special night wore a romantic pink blush gown with tulle overlay and lace detailing, with her brunette locks loose over her shoulders; she accessorized with sparkling drop earrings. George, who was Amal's date for the evening, rocked a dark blue suit with a blue shirt, unbuttoned and sans tie, exuding classic Hollywood cool.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the DVF Awards 2023 © Jacopo Raule
Amal radiated glamour in Venice with George by her side

Earlier in the evening the two were pictured arriving at the ceremony by boat, with the wind blowing Amal's hair and giving her a picture perfect moment. Ever the gentleman, George helped his wife out of the boat, as the pair made their way to the ceremony which was hosted by Diane von Furstenberg and where Amal was honored with the DVF leadership award for her global work for victims of human rights abuse. 

The DVF Awards were founded in 2010 "to recognize and support extraordinary women who are dedicated to transforming the lives of other women; women who have had the courage to fight, the power to survive, and the leadership to inspire". 

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the DVF Awards 2023 during the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the DVF Awards 2023 © Jacopo Raule
Amal wore a blush gown with tulle overlay

Amina J. Mohammed, Lilly Singh, Dr. Joy Buolamwini and Helena Gualinga were all also awarded for their work. 

George, 62, and Amal hold Venice close to their hearts; it is where they met in 2013 and where they married in 2014. 

George Clooney nstares into the camera as he keeps an arm around Amal Clooney in Venice© Franco Origlia
George was her date for the evening

The night before the ceremony in September 2014, George reportedly gave just ten minutes' warning before appearing at local restaurant Ristorante Da Ivo with friends, including Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford. 

According to the restaurant manager, Giovanni Fracassi, that evening they dined on antipasto, pasta with truffles and mushroom risotto, followed by strawberries with vinegar and ice cream, as well as wine. 

George Clooney and Amal Clooney standing on a boat in Venice on the canal© Franco Origlia
George and Amal oozed Hollywood cool

Dinner reportedly came to a total of almost $3,500 but the manager insisted the food and drink were on the house. "No, he didn’t pay for his night, I didn’t want him to," said manager Giovanni Fracassi.

They returned to the same restaurant on August 30 2023, where Amal was pictured oozing luxury in a slinky emerald green slip dress that appeared to have a chiffon overlay, and fell to her feet, showing off her gorgeous physique. 

Amal Clooney attends the DVF Awards 2023© Jacopo Raule
Amal, 45, was honored at the DVF Awards

She stayed close to her husband, as they stepped out of the boat on their way to dinner; George rocked a dark blue suit that complimented his wife. 

George purchased Villa Oleandra on the famous Italian lake, Lake Como, in 2002. He is now making forever memories there with Amal and their twins Ella and Alexander, who celebrated their sixth birthday earlier in 2023.

