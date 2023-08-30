Amal Clooney wows in a slinky green dress as she steps out with husband George

Amal, 45, will be honored at the DVF Awards in Venice

Green Goddess! Amal Clooney oozed quiet luxury on Tuesday August 30 as she stepped out with husband Gerorge Clooney in Venice. The 45-year-old lawyer looked stunning in a slinky emerald green slip dress that appeared to have a chiffon overlay, and fell to her feet, showing off her gorgeous physique.

She wore her brunette hair loose around her shoulders, and as the pictures below show, she stayed close to her husband, as they stepped out of the boat on their way to dinner. The pair dined at Ristorante Da Ivo, with George rocking a dark blue suit that complimented his wife.

© POKE George and Amal oozed glamour as they arrived in Venice

George and Amal are often in Italy, and they have a home in Lake Como in the northern part of the country where they are raising their twins Ella and Alexander, who celebrated their sixth birthday earlier in 2023.

However, they are in Venice this week for the 14th Annual DVF Awards, hosted by Diane von Furstenberg and where Amal will be honored with the DVF leadership award for her global work for victims of human rights abuse.

© Vittorio Zunino Celotto Amal will be honored at the DVF Awards

The DVF Awards were founded in 2010 "to recognize and support extraordinary women who are dedicated to transforming the lives of other women; women who have had the courage to fight, the power to survive, and the leadership to inspire".

Amina J. Mohammed, Lilly Singh, Dr. Joy Buolamwini and Helena Gualinga will all also be awarded for their work.

© Jacopo Raule Amal looked gorgeous in monochrome

A day prior to their dinner date, the A-list couple were seen strolling around the romantic city, with Amal wearing a white high-neck mini dress adorned with statement black flowers. She paired the monochromatic look with slingback pumps from luxury brand Roger Vivier, added a pair of round oversized sunglasses, and wore 16Arlington's ‘Kikka’ leather handbag.

Earlier in August, Amal was spotted near her home in Lake Como where she showed off her timel Amal was spotted near her home in Lake Como ess elegance in a black halter-neck bodycon dress, a wide-brimmed straw hat and corked wedges.

The silhouette-skimming halterneck dress included a cut-out bustier detailing and a ruched bodice.

The wide-brim straw hat saw a renaissance in 2022; the Princess of Wales turned heads at Wimbledon with her floppy summer hat.

© Chris Jackson Amal and George wed in 2014

George purchased his home, Villa Oleandra, on the famous Italian lakeside, in 2002. He is now making lifelong memories there with Amal - whom he met in Italy in 2013 and married in 2014 - and their twins Ella and Alexander, who celebrated their sixth birthday earlier in 2023.

Together, George and Amal founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ), whose mission is to "wage justice to create a world where human rights are protected and no one is above the law'.

It provides free legal support to victims of human rights abuses, and gathers evidence to ensure justice prevails.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.