Holly Willoughby stuns in princess dress for playful new photoshoot

Holly Willoughby wowed her eight million Instagram followers on Saturday, sharing a video of herself wearing a dress that wouldn’t look out of place to walk down the aisle.

The TV star, who married husband Dan Baldwin back in 2007, can be seen posing in a meadow with a white sheet backdrop, wearing an ethereal floor-length gown as she holds one of her Wylde Moon fragrances to promote the end of summer sale.

The romantic maxi dress features a fitted bodice with a defined waist and sheer sleeves that can be worn off-the-shoulder. It falls to a dramatic full skirt made from layers of a beautiful tulle material.

She captioned the post: "The @wyldemoon END OF SUMMER SALE is now on! To celebrate summer coming to an end…although it certainly doesn’t feel that way in this heat...@wyldemoon are offering 20% off across all home and personal fragrances in the WYLDE Boutique. Perfect timing to stock up ahead of all those cosy autumn evenings which are just around the corner. Enjoy."

The mum-of-three returned to our screens on This Morning last week following an extended summer break and gave us all of the high street fashion goals, stepping out in a collection of coveted outfits, from a white broderie dress by LK Bennett to a blue vintage-style floral Reformation midi.

Holly also made a stunning appearance at the NTAs on Tuesday night wearing a fitted lilac floor-length gown by British bridal designer Suzanne Neville. She completed the look with a diamond necklace and glowing makeup by her longtime artist Patsy O’Neil.

Stylist Dannielle Whiteman shared a picture of the look on Instagram, writing: "@hollywilloughby for @officialntas biggest biggest thank you to @suzanneneville for making the most perfect lilac number, thank you @mappinandwebb and @lucindavowles for going above and beyond for the jewels".